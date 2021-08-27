City officials say they’re moving ahead with plans to outfit Keene’s police force with body-worn and vehicle cameras, after state lawmakers recently created a fund to help local agencies purchase that technology.
At least some funding for the cameras, which are expected to cost about $460,000 including start-up expenses and which Keene police trialed last year, will come from state or federal aid programs, according to Chief Steven Russo. While those details haven’t been settled, Russo said Thursday that he’d like to purchase the cameras by next spring.
“We will do any combination we can to make it the least cost to the taxpayers,” he said.
Local police agencies that are interested in buying body cameras got a boost Wednesday, when Gov. Chris Sununu signed a trio of bills meant to increase police accountability — one of which creates a grant program to help communities afford the cameras for officers and police vehicles by matching their investment in them. But the fund thus far contains just $1.
That fund addresses a recommendation of the state’s Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT) commission, which Sununu created last year after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, sparking national calls for reform. Advocates say that by recording police-civilian interactions, body cameras help curb misconduct and hold bad actors accountable — though research is largely unclear on whether they reduce use of force by law enforcement.
Russo, who has previously voiced support for using the cameras, said Thursday he thinks they would help resolve any differing accounts of an incident involving Keene police.
“It does make people feel comfortable [around] transparency so we can actually see what happened,” he said. “… We actually have proof right there.”
A small but growing number of New Hampshire communities, including Manchester and Nashua, have either equipped their police with body cameras or have approved funding for the devices.
Since the grant program that Sununu signed into law Wednesday doesn’t yet have funding, though, Keene is exploring other ways to purchase cameras.
The police department has asked for a federal stipend worth $415,000 to buy 50 body cameras and 16 dashboard cameras, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, who said officials can also tap funds they set aside this year specifically for police equipment. U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., has included the federal request in a draft spending bill for the next fiscal year, Dragon said.
Russo said his preference is for the federal stipend, which would cover much of the cameras’ cost, though he said Keene may get a combination of federal and state resources. (City officials have also applied for a separate $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help buy the devices, he said.)
The federal options come with fewer question marks, too, Russo noted, saying he has “no idea” how the state dollars will be disbursed to local agencies.
Officials from the N.H. Attorney General’s Office and the N.H. Department of Safety, which will administer the new state fund, must develop an application process for those grants, according to spokespersons from those agencies. They will also oversee $1 million that Granite State lawmakers included in the newest budget to help local police agencies pay for body cameras.
“We don’t know what the rules are going to be and how they’re going to do it,” Russo said. “… I just have no idea what departments are going to get that first.”
The initial state funding is likely to cover only the administrative costs of setting up a grant program for local agencies, according to state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, who said he thinks it will take between $30 and $50 million to equip their officers with body cameras. (By contrast, the N.H. Executive Council recently approved a $3.4 million contract to outfit all state troopers with cameras.)
Kahn applauded the new reforms, which also mandate that New Hampshire release to the public its secretive Exculpatory Evidence Schedule — known informally as the “Laurie List” — which documents officers with credibility issues due to past complaints and misconduct. He also pledged to push for more body-camera funding and said he’d like to mandate implicit bias training for judges, a LEACT recommendation that was stripped from the bills Sununu signed.
“I think there’s more work to be done,” Kahn said of the commission’s proposals. “Those conversations will continue.”
Keene officials faced pressure to equip local police with body cameras last year, when more than 400 people signed a petition after Floyd’s murder asking the city to buy that technology in order to hold its officers accountable. (To date, 562 people have signed the online petition.)
Those calls prompted Keene police — with city councilors’ backing — to outfit six officers with cameras and install in-car systems in three cruisers as part of a 30-day trial meant to analyze the benefits and costs of using the devices. Officials opted in February to delay any further action on body cameras while state lawmakers were still considering whether to offer funds for them, however.
Terry Clark, a former city councilor who is one of Cheshire County’s three commissioners, said he was glad to hear that Keene police are proceeding with plans to buy the cameras.
In addition to reducing police misconduct, Clark said the devices can also help restore trust in law enforcement, which he said has been “painted with a broad brush because of the actions of some very bad cops.”
“I think it’s a good idea because it helps give police credibility, and it protects both citizens and the police from wild accusations,” he said. “It just brings out the truth.”
Paying for body cameras includes their initial purchase as well as their upkeep and storage in future years, Clark said, adding that it’s unclear how long state or federal resources will be available to help cover those costs. Still, he said, it’s worth equipping officers with the devices because they bring needed accountability.
“I’m cost-conscious, as well, but I’m also social-conscious,” he said. “I think there are certain things that you need to pay for.”
After Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera requested $50,000 last year to equip his deputies with body cameras, the county delegation — 24 local N.H. House representatives — included that funding in the current county budget, on the condition that it’s fully reimbursed by the state.
Rivera asked the delegation’s Executive Committee in July to consider amending its budget to provide those funds if they’re only partially reimbursed, he told The Sentinel. That request — for the county to match state funds, as required by the new grant program — was declined by the committee, but Rivera said he plans to reintroduce it in next year’s budget.
Research has found that using body cameras tends to reduce complaints of police misconduct, but Russo said he isn’t sure that would happen in Keene because the city already has a relatively low number of complaints. In 2020, Keene police made 1,025 arrests, 60 of which involved use of force, and received four complaints, according to data published by the department.
In addition to securing the resources for body cameras, Keene has several other hurdles to overcome before implementing them, according to Russo. Those include hiring an assistant city attorney — a position for which officials have already budgeted — who can help review body-cam footage and process requests for those records, in addition to actually installing the devices on police uniforms and cruisers, he said.
“We don’t want to rush into this,” he said. “… The program’s too important not to do correctly.”