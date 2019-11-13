Keene police have clarified the street where a man was stabbed Sunday.
Police were called to Grove Street around 4:45 p.m. because that’s where the 22-year-old was found, Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal explained.
The home the man reportedly tried to enter, however, is on Water Street, Derendal said.
Keene police Lt. Benjamin Nugent said Sunday that the 22-year-old exchanged words with the Water Street resident outside the house. After the resident went inside, Nugent said, the man kicked in the door and the resident stabbed him in defense.
The man was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, where he was then airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to Nugent.
Police have not released the 22-year-old’s name. Derendal deferred further questions to Lt. Jason Short, who handles the department’s investigations. Short said there are no updates as of this morning.