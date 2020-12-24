Keene police have charged a Charlestown man with aggravated driving while intoxicated, in addition to other offenses, during an Oct. 22 crash in which he suffered significant injuries.
Shawn Davis, 57, lost control of his pickup truck while exiting Route 9 west onto the southbound portion of Routes 9, 10 and 12 that morning, Keene police said in a news release later the same day. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, landing a short distance away, when the vehicle rolled over, according to the release.
Davis was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with “serious and potential grave injuries,” police said.
After investigating the crash, Keene police charged him Wednesday with aggravated driving while intoxicated. Davis’ blood alcohol percentage was 0.31 at the time of the incident, according to Lt. Steven Tenney.
If Davis is convicted, this would be his third DWI in the last decade, Tenney said.
Davis was also charged Wednesday with operating a vehicle without an alcohol ignition interlock, which Tenney said was required due to his previous offenses, and driving with a suspended license, both misdemeanors.
Davis was released on bail later that day. A court date for the case had not been set as of Thursday morning.