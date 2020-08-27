Police have arrested two people they believe stole more than $1,000 from Burger King on West Street last month.
Authorities have charged Nicholas Carr, 22, and Naketa Adams, 25, both of Keene, with the alleged burglary, Keene police said in a news release Thursday morning.
Employees at Burger King first reported the burglary to police on July 15, after they arrived that morning and found the restaurant’s door unlocked, and more than $1,000 missing from the safe.
Keene police found no signs of forced entry and concluded that the thief had keys to the store and the safe's passcode, according to Thursday's release.
Police allege Adams, then a manager at the restaurant, worked with Carr, her boyfriend, to steal from the safe.
Keene police said in the release that Adams and Carr left the area after learning that arrest warrants were being sought, and were located in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday. They agreed to return to Keene and were arrested here Thursday morning, according to police.
Carr is charged with burglary and Adams with conspiracy to commit burglary. Both were held at the Cheshire County jail pending their arraignments in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The release did not specify the amount of money they are accused of taking.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police detectives at 603-357-9820 or submit an anonymous crime tip at https://ci.keene.nh.us/police/crime-tips.