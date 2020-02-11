A Swanzey man was arrested by Keene police Tuesday afternoon, following an armed robbery at a downtown business.
Joshua Drinnon, 26, allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from Synergy on Main Street around 1:10 p.m., according to a news release from Keene police.
Drinnon was also charged with burglary, accused of stealing a safe containing several guns from a Concord Road resident’s home, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney. The burglary was reported Sunday but the resident believed the incident occurred last week.
The suspect, later identified as Drinnon, was arrested at the Keene Inn on West Street, said manager Dan Dempsey, who said he was able to delay the man until police arrived. Police say Drinnon was arrested without incident at about 3 p.m.
Dempsey said Drinnon came to the front office and he recognized the man from photos posted online.
Drinnon — who Dempsey said came from the wooded area behind the motel — wanted to rent a room, but didn't have enough cash on him.
"He wanted to use a phone because he didn't have enough cash to rent a room, so my wife called the police and I went out back to get my phone," he said Tuesday afternoon.
Dempsey said he took his time getting the phone for Drinnon, to give ample time for police to arrive.
"By the time I got back out [front] there were about 20 police cars here," Dempsey said.
Police said they were drafting an arrest warrant for Drinnon in the burglary case when the armed robbery was reported Tuesday. While investigating, they determined Drinnon was a suspect in the robbery, too, according to the news release.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29's Superintendent Robert Malay said Keene High School maintained a secure campus — meaning entry to the building was not accessible — but let students out at their regular time.
The district also issued an automated message to parents about the incident.
City Hall locked their exterior doors for about an hour while police searched Main Street, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said.
Other businesses that surround Synergy were unaware of the situation when asked by a reporter.
Drinnon is being held pending his scheduled arraignment on charges of armed robbery and burglary on Wednesday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9820, and ask to speak to Detective Andrew Lippincott, or submit tips anonymously at www.ci.keene.nh.us/departments/police/anonymous-crime-tips