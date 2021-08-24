A year after Hundred Nights Inc. proposed moving its homeless shelter and housing resource center to Water Street, the Keene nonprofit has cleared a major hurdle that could allow it to start building a new facility early next year, ending its long search for a larger home.
Keene’s planning board voted unanimously to approve the shelter relocation project in a meeting Monday night at City Hall — the board’s first in-person session since February 2020 — that was also broadcast online.
Hundred Nights has proposed building a new 48-bed shelter and resource center at 122-124 Water St., formerly Tom’s Auto Service, which would include private rooms for families and offer public restrooms and showers.
Representing Hundred Nights before the planning board, Jim Phippard of Brickstone Land Use Consultants in Keene said the new facility — a three-story building with the resource center on the first floor — would accommodate the same number of guests that the organization hosts now. Hundred Nights offers 24 beds at its 17 Lamson St. shelter and provided 24 more at local churches two winters ago, Phippard noted, though it adopted other cold-weather accommodations during the pandemic.
“This is not an expansion of Hundred Nights in Keene,” he said. “This is a consolidation into this one location.”
The proposal, which the city’s Historic District Commission approved last month, drew limited discussion Monday. Board members focused largely on design elements of the 15,000-square-foot structure, such as building materials and new lighting on the property, before approving the plans.
With no further city approval needed for the shelter relocation, Hundred Nights Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said the board’s decision means her organization can concentrate fully on day-to-day operations.
“Instead of focusing on how we’re going to provide 48 beds a night, we can focus on actually providing the services that are needed,” she told The Sentinel.
No Keene residents commented on the project in a public-hearing phase of the meeting, though Senior Planner Tara Kessler said the city had received a number of letters backing it.
Monday’s meeting came just over a year after Hundred Nights proposed moving its shelter and resource center to Water Street. Cambiar has said the organization needs more space to help a growing number of unhoused families and to keep its services — such as the resource center, currently at the former St. James Thrift Shop on Lamson Street — in one location.
Even before introducing that plan, Hundred Nights had been trying to replace its Lamson Street shelter with a larger facility for several years. Keene’s zoning board of adjustment denied the organization’s request for a land-use variance on a different property in 2017, and another planned move the next year fell through when the proposed site was sold before the zoning board could hear Hundred Nights’ application.
The nonprofit received a variance for the Water Street site in September 2020, taking a substantial step toward relocation. (Hundred Nights needed a variance because the property is currently in Keene’s business growth and reuse zoning district, which does not otherwise permit congregate-living facilities.)
Progress on the proposed shelter was delayed, however, after property owners near the Water Street site filed a lawsuit to block Hundred Nights’ move, claiming they hadn’t been notified of the zoning board’s September 2020 hearing and that the proposal didn’t meet the board’s criteria for a variance. A Cheshire County Superior Court judge rejected that lawsuit in March, finding that the zoning board’s decision was “neither unlawful nor unreasonable.”
Hundred Nights began working with an architect and design team to finalize its Water Street plans after the ruling, Cambiar told The Sentinel in the spring.
The organization has also launched an effort to finance the new facility, which is estimated to cost $5.5 million, according to Sara Barrett, a development professional working with Hundred Nights.
That includes submitting a request for $500,000 in federal funding that would go toward purchasing the Water Street property, Barrett said, as well as attracting investment from local businesses using $750,000 in tax credits that Hundred Nights was awarded earlier this year. The organization plans to introduce a capital campaign, as well.
Following planning board approval Monday, construction on the new shelter could begin as soon as next spring, according to Barrett.
“There are a lot of milestones we still need to meet, but we know the plan, we have a timeline,” she said.