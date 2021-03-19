Although proposed changes to the state law governing community power programs had Keene officials and staff members concerned about the city’s own community power initiative, some revisions to the bill may address their worries.
House Bill 315 proposes a series of amendments to RSA 53E, the 2019 law that permits community power programs in New Hampshire.
Community power programs allow municipalities to purchase power on behalf of residents and business owners, affording more control over cost and sourcing of electricity. The program planned in Keene is a key component of a sweeping renewable-energy plan the City Council adopted earlier this year.
The amendments that most concerned Keene’s Energy and Climate Committee — which asked the City Council to take a formal stance against the bill — would have prevented the city from accessing customer data kept by utilities and prohibited the use of tax dollars for costs associated with a community power program. City staff also said the bill, as introduced, would have added burdensome regulatory requirements that would delay the program’s implementation.
HB 315 is sponsored by Rep. Michael Vose, R-Epping, the chairman of the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee, which is currently reviewing the bill. Vose told The Sentinel last month that he supports the concept of community power programs but introduced HB 315 to ensure these programs don’t unfairly pass costs to communities that are not part of them.
However, he said he knew the bill needed work and would not pass as introduced.
Vose said his committee adopted an amendment to the bill on March 5, reflecting changes approved by stakeholders, including representatives from Keene, who helped shape the revisions.
Among other changes, the bill’s amended version gives municipalities more flexibility in billing, metering and providing customer service; reduces the regulatory burden of getting community power plans approved; and allows public dollars to be used on some things associated with program operation.
“The language does everything that all parties need it to do,” he said. “It protects consumers, while at the same time allowing innovation and development of community power projects.”
City Planner Mari Brunner, who worked closely with Keene’s energy committee as it developed the city’s renewable-energy plan, said she, along with Community Development Director Rhett Lamb and consultants from Good Energy and Standard Power, participated in a work group with other stakeholders to discuss the bill. She said they like the revisions that were discussed, though she hadn’t yet seen the text of the amended bill.
“There are some compromises, and I think the City would have preferred HB 315 to not be introduced at all,” as it has paused the N.H. Public Utilities Commission’s rulemaking process, delaying the city’s program, Brunner said in an email. But, she added, “all of the major issues seem to be fixed.”
In particular, she said the amended version would completely solve the issues related to data access and allow the city to use tax dollars for expenses related to the program, such as paying the city staff who are involved in it. She said it would also preserve part of the law that would allow the city to provide customer service and read meters.
She said there was a compromise when it came to regulatory oversight. Under the amended bill, the Public Utilities Commission would have a 60-day window to review community power programs and ensure they comply with the law. In the bill’s original version, there was no deadline.
“If they do not object, the plan will be automatically approved by the end of the 60 days,” Brunner wrote. “This is still a delay, but at least there is a time limit on it.”
Vose said that most of the problems raised by those representing Keene — such as data access and the use of tax dollars — were relatively easy to solve. There was much more conversation about metering and billing, he said. But he commended the stakeholders, who numbered as many as 28 at some meetings, for keeping an open mind.
Vose said his main concern was ensuring HB 315 maintains consumer protections connected to billing and also permits meters owned by utilities to exist alongside meters connected to community power programs.
“It won’t disrupt the efforts of the utility to maintain the stability of the grid for their customers,” Vose said. “And it won’t obstruct [community power programs] from doing innovative things with their own local grid.”
Vose expects HB 315 to get a unanimous recommendation from the Science, Technology and Energy Committee and then pass the House next month.
Keene’s ad hoc community power committee has drafted a plan for its program, which has not yet been approved by the City Council. Public hearings on the plan will be held March 30 at noon and 6 p.m. via Zoom.