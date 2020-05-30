After more than a decade in business on West Street in Keene, the owner of New England Studio is closing his storefront.
Tom Raffelt has run his photography business from the studio at 25 West St. since 2007, but said his goal has always been to focus on the shots he takes outside the studio, like wedding, sports and construction photography.
After largely working from home in recent months, he is now officially moving his business to his home office, located just outside of Keene. He plans to have the West Street studio cleared out entirely by the end of this week.
Over the past three years, Raffelt has been gearing up to make this transition, he said, adding that he’s enjoyed his time downtown. He said he has been moving things out of the studio for the past two months.
Raffelt said his plans were already in play before the COVID-19 outbreak forced businesses deemed nonessential to temporarily close their doors.
He said he will still do the types of shots he used to do at his studio, such as portraits for businesses, but those photos will be taken on location. He said reducing overhead will allow him to focus on the jobs at hand.
“I don’t need the studio any longer,” he said. “If I held on to the studio, I would have to raise my prices to accommodate for that, and I’m at the point where I just want to do good work, and continue to do good work, and this enables me to do that.”