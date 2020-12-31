Monadnock Peer Support has appointed a new executive director, after its previous one resigned earlier this month.
Christine Allen, 46, of Marlborough, took over as interim director in early December, and will officially take the reins in a few months when her training is complete. Her predecessor, Peter Starkey, held the role for three years, but moved to Oregon for a new job.
Monadnock Peer Support, on Beaver Street in Keene, is a member-run agency that offers free peer support groups, one-on-one peer support, a youth peer support program and a 24/7 peer crisis respite program for people with conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or trauma-related disorders.
Since the start of the pandemic, the agency has offered online programs for its members.
“Christine brings a wealth of experience in the community, and she will be the first MPS member to lead the organization in over a decade,” Starkey said. “I cannot wait to see the organization continue to thrive under her compassion and leadership.”
Allen, of Marlborough, was formerly a social worker at Monadnock Developmental Services, and also ran that agency’s Partners in Health program — a family support service that addresses the needs of families who have children with chronic health conditions.
She was also chairwoman of Monadnock Peer Support’s board of directors, in addition to using the organization’s services. Her position on the board will be filled in January, Allen said.
She said she decided to apply for the director’s position because she believes in the agency’s values and purpose.
“I just think advocacy is really important, and I think everybody has some level of mental health issues, whether it be very mild or very severe,” Allen said. “Our programming has the ability to provide local services to all, to the entire community, not just those who are dealing with severe mental health issues.”
The first priority for Allen — who has a bachelor’s degree in organizational and human resource management, as well as one in social services — is the agency’s expansion of its peer respite program, slated to launch Feb. 1.
The free, voluntary program is an alternative to going to a psychiatric hospital for adults in the midst of a mental health crisis.
“These are very stressful times ... and the stress that this [pandemic] has taken on each individual household is immense,” she said. “The goal for this program is to really get a hold of these individuals before they need intervention.”
New Hampshire residents leaving a psychiatric hospital are also able to stay in the program to help ease their transition back into the community.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen said only one bed will be available, but the program will eventually offer five.
Program participants have 24/7 access to a peer support worker, and can stay in the facility for up to three months. They are able to come and go as they please, whether to report to work or see friends.
In fiscal year 2019, 100 percent of people were able to avoid hospitalization in the six months after they stayed in the respite program, according to data from Monadnock Peer Support, and that remained true after one year for 94 percent of them.
As part of this expansion, the agency had planned to purchase and relocate to the former Woodward Home assisted-living property at 194-202 Court St. But in November, the move was shot down by Keene’s zoning board, with members saying it would lower property values.
Allen said the agency is still searching for a new location, but until then is adapting its current site, for example, by moving the administrative offices downstairs to make room for its programs.
Looking forward, Allen — who is also a personal trainer and group fitness instructor — hopes to incorporate physical health into the agency’s programming because “physical health and well-being [are] a huge part of your mental health.” This will range from nutrition and cooking classes to yoga and meditation.
Overall, Allen said she wants to see the agency continue to add new board members and clients to help as many people as it can.
"Part of my passion is helping all walks of life really understand their own mental health,” she said, “and how intentional peer support is such a substantial piece of the puzzle.