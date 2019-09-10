Members of the public are invited to join The Monadnock Mindfulness Practice Center Wednesday as it gives the city of Keene a peace pole.
The pole, which previously was at the Keene Monument Co. awaiting a permanent home, now has one next to the labyrinth near the city-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey, according to Aylene Wozmak, the mindfulness center’s chairwoman.
“It’s really a gift to the city of Keene in the name of peace,” she said of the pole, which was installed last week.
The ceremony starts at 3:30 p.m., at the labyrinth just before the airport, which is at 80 Airport Road. City officials have been invited, and Mayor Kendall W. Lane is scheduled to attend, Wozmak said.
“It is a lovely space to reflect,” she wrote in a Facebook post about the peace pole’s new spot by the labyrinth. “And what better day to have this ceremony [than] September 11th in the name of peace.”