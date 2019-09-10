Peace pole

A ceremony will be held Wednesday at Dillant-Hopkins Airport for the newly installed peace pole given to the city of Keene, seen here at right. 

 Courtesy

Members of the public are invited to join The Monadnock Mindfulness Practice Center Wednesday as it gives the city of Keene a peace pole.

The pole, which previously was at the Keene Monument Co. awaiting a permanent home, now has one next to the labyrinth near the city-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey, according to Aylene Wozmak, the mindfulness center’s chairwoman.

“It’s really a gift to the city of Keene in the name of peace,” she said of the pole, which was installed last week.

The ceremony starts at 3:30 p.m., at the labyrinth just before the airport, which is at 80 Airport Road. City officials have been invited, and Mayor Kendall W. Lane is scheduled to attend, Wozmak said.

“It is a lovely space to reflect,” she wrote in a Facebook post about the peace pole’s new spot by the labyrinth. “And what better day to have this ceremony [than] September 11th in the name of peace.”