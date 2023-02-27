Panera Bread's location in Keene will reopen Wednesday in the Monadnock Marketplace shopping center with a new drive-thru its franchisee says he hopes will boost customer numbers.
The fast casual restaurant has moved to 2 Ash Brook Road from its longtime location at 298 West St., which opened in 2003, according to franchisee David Peterman. The café chain namely serves soups, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and salads, among a variety of other items.
"When we built the original café, drive-thrus were not part of the Panera concept, but shortly thereafter, the company made a decision to pursue them," Peterman said.
Peterman is president of PR Management Corp., a Panera franchise company that manages the café chain's footprint in northern New England. PR Management Corp. runs 59 Panera locations across New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, including the one in Keene, according to its website.
The chain reported it saw a 25-30 percent increase in revenue when it introduced drive-thrus, according to industry news site FastCasual.com.
The new 3,700 square-foot Keene location's emphasis on the drive-thru means the restaurant will see reduced indoor seating of about 60 seats, a news release on the move stated. That's down from about 90 seats at the original location, Peterman said.
"We found that over the years, especially since COVID, people aren't eating in dining rooms as much, so we're trying to adjust our seating ratio to make that more what people are doing now," he said.
A concrete patio was added to the front of the new Panera space over what was formerly several parking spots to make way for 24 outdoor seats, which Peterman said is roughly the same as what was at the West Street site. He said those seats will be available from April to October, depending on weather.
Peterman said the original site closer to downtown had a lease contract of about 20 years including extensions. That space shut its doors as Panera Bread last week, he said, in order to give employees enough time to make the move and prepare the new Panera space for business.
"The intersection [at Monadnock Marketplace] is one of the busier intersections in town, and a lot of people use Keene as a regional marketplace for stopping for things that aren't just everyday," Peterman said. "Folks from surrounding towns ... come all the way to Keene to these regional shopping centers, so through the move we're able to expand our accessibility and convenience."
Hours remain the same as the original Panera Bread on West Street, with the restaurant open from 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, the news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.