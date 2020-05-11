With a December deadline looming to finalize its plan for Keene to shift entirely to renewable energy over the next 30 years, the city’s energy and climate committee is working to hammer out the remaining details.
The committee spent much of its May 6 meeting reviewing key elements of its proposed strategies to transition to renewable sources for thermal energy and transportation. The nonbinding goal, which the City Council adopted in January 2019, is to have residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations and the public sector all operating on renewable electric energy by 2030, with all thermal energy and energy used for transportation coming from renewable sources by 2050.
Priorities in the committee’s plan to move to thermal energy include implementing a “home energy labeling” program for residences, which would mandate disclosing energy costs in rent and sale listings. The plan also includes a proposed Mandatory Benchmarking Ordinance, which would require reporting energy costs to the city for buildings of a certain size, particularly commercial buildings.
Other priorities the committee discussed include partnering with weatherization programs, providing education about energy efficiency and existing incentives for renewable energy installations, and offering incentives at the city level.
However, committee members raised questions about one of the priorities, to explore possibly constructing a renewable district heating system — a system for distributing heat generated in a centralized area — or a combined heat and power pilot project.
Some members of the committee felt this goal was too long-term to be listed as a priority and suggested something a bit more near term. The committee voiced support for removing that priority to look for something that could be addressed sooner.
“I still think a renewable district system is an important strategy to pursue,” City Planner Mari Brunner told The Sentinel. “But [committee members] were right; it’s going to take much longer to get it going. If we want to be able to hit the ground running and have success early on, we need things that can be accomplished more quickly.”
From there, the discussion shifted to transportation goals. Priorities include maintaining existing pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure while also seeking grants to expand it, accelerating the shift to electric vehicles by installing charging stations and working with bus companies to encourage a switch to electric buses.
The list of priorities also includes increasing support for public transportation and encouraging the development of public transportation routes between Keene and Brattleboro.
The committee decided to alter one priority, opting to emphasize the importance of helping bolster the City Express and the Friendly Bus, both run by Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, rather than just continue to support these services.
There was also discussion about adding a priority to establish inter-city public transportation routes under the broader plan of developing a multi-modal transportation hub in the city. The committee also agreed that efforts to enhance travel between communities should not be focused just on moving passengers between Keene and Brattleboro and said opening up a route to Concord should also be a goal.
The committee worked with the Cadmus Group, a Massachusetts-based environmental consulting firm, to develop a plan for the city’s switch to renewable electric energy. This part of the plan has already been developed, Brunner said, and with the changes discussed last week, the details for the thermal and transportation portion are also nearing completion.
However, the plan still needs to be assembled completely, and Brunner emphasized that the public will have more opportunities to weigh in.
“We are hoping to do a lot more outreach over the summer,” Brunner said.