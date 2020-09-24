The first draft of a social host ordinance — which would hold the hosts of parties accountable for keeping them in check — has been presented to the Keene City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
During the committee’s Wednesday meeting, City Attorney Tom Mullins read the draft aloud. The ordinance would define what constitutes an unruly gathering and lays out the penalties for failing to prevent parties from getting out of hand. He noted that he looked over a number of social host ordinances in other parts of the country, including ones in Amherst, Mass., and San Marcos, Texas.
“A lot of the language comes from the San Marcos ordinance,” Mullins said. “In the end, I decided that the San Marcos approach was probably the most comprehensive but also the most efficient, the simplest one.”
The committee first recommended that an ordinance be drafted in June, following a request from a group known as Concerned East Side Neighbors. The neighbors had been working for several years to research social host ordinances after many of them experienced loud house parties near their homes.
As drafted, the ordinance would require the hosts of social gatherings to ensure that noise stays under control, that any alcohol is consumed in accordance with existing laws and to make sure roads and driveways are not blocked. It also authorizes police officers to require that guests at a party vacate the premises if the officer determines that a gathering violates the ordinance.
The draft includes a four-tier penalty system. A written warning would be issued for the first offense, a $300 fine is possible for the second offense, $500 for the third offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense. Penalties would be served upon the hosts, with the exception of the $300 fine, which could also be levied against individuals at unruly gatherings if they ignore a verbal warning.
Penalties are cumulative, meaning that if an officer issues a written warning, but later that night is called back to the same unruly gathering, a fine can then be issued. However, the sequence of fines resets one year after the written warning is issued.
Additionally, if a warning or fine is issued to the resident of a rental property, the police would be required under the draft ordinance to notify the landlord of that property within three days.
“This is an excellent first swing at this,” Councilor Mitch Greenwald said. As someone who owns several rental properties around town, he said he feels the draft is fair to landlords.
While committee members seemed pleased with the draft, they were not without questions or suggestions for improvement. Greenwald asked whether a complaint is required for a police officer to intervene in an unruly gathering or whether they could choose to step in if they saw a party they believed violated the ordinance while on patrol.
Greenwald also asked about how police would keep track of the violations. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the Keene Police Department has a system for tracking violations, but said that system would need some changes before it’s capable of keeping up with the requirements of the proposed new ordinance.
The committee also took questions and comments from a couple of community members who expressed support for the city’s efforts.
Committee Chairwoman Kate Bosley, in response to a question from a member of the public, noted that she would like the ordinance to specify that warnings and fines follow the people who are issued them and are not attached to the property, so that future residents don’t pay for the actions of previous occupants. Mullins agreed and said he would keep that in mind while working on the next draft.
Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell said the college has been working with community stakeholders to see what steps it can take to help curb rowdy parties. She said she feels the draft social host ordinance will help to advance Keene State’s commitment to being a good neighbor.
One resident, Pete Moran, raised a few questions, including one about the singular use of the word “host” rather than the plural. He asked how “host” would be defined in the event that there are multiple names on a deed or lease and how many individuals would be fined for the same party.
Mullins said this is something he would give some additional thought to. He plans to prepare a new draft of the ordinance for the committee to examine at its next meeting on Oct. 7.
Still, Moran, a member of the Concerned East Side Neighbors group, said the draft does a good job of doing what it is meant to do.
“At the end of the day, the ultimate issue was to get to the root of the problem,” he said. “And I think this really does that."