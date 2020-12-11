The Keene City Council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee voted Wednesday night to recommend lowering the speed limit on Eastern Avenue.
Committee members voted unanimously to recommend to the full council an ordinance that would add Eastern Avenue to the city’s list of streets with a speed limit of 25 mph. The current speed limit is 30 mph.
According to Keene Police Chief Steven Russo, the city conducted speed studies in the area following a request from a resident. The studies showed there had been an increase in traffic speed on Eastern Avenue over the data the city collected in 2016, leading to the recommendation to lower the speed limit.
The ordinance would also correct an error that lists the speed limit on Railroad Street between Main and Church streets as 25 mph. The proper span is Main and 93rd streets, as Railroad Street doesn’t connect with Church Street.
The ordinance will be sent to the full council for consideration.