The Keene City Council is poised to consider taking portions of two Winchester Street properties for a proposed roundabout project, after one of its committees endorsed the measure in a procedural step Tuesday.
At its meeting that night, the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the full council authorize the proposed takings. FOP Committee Chairman Thomas Powers said it is scheduled for consideration at the body’s Jan. 7 meeting.
The city had proposed acquiring property rights from owners of 12 parcels that would be impacted by its $4.27 million project to improve traffic flow on Winchester Street, which would include building a pair of roundabouts and replacing the Island Street bridge. The N.H. Department of Transportation would fund 80 percent of the project, with the city covering the remaining costs.
After securing approval to acquire parts of nine parcels, city officials announced last month they were not able to negotiate settlements for the remaining three and intended to claim them by eminent domain instead. (Eminent domain, also known as condemnation, allows a government to take private property by force if it will be put to public use and as long as the landowner is compensated fairly.)
One of the remaining parcels is at the 333 Winchester St. location of Chipotle Mexican Grill. The other two are at 345 Winchester St., the site of a Sunoco gas station and Sandri Convenience Store.
Keene officials’ plan to claim them by eminent domain was the subject of a contentious public hearing before the City Council on Dec. 17 in which the parcels’ respective owners — Keene Retail and Sandri Companies — rejected the claims. At the hearing, Michael Hanley, an attorney for Sandri Companies, said the company is ready to litigate the decision in court, if necessary.
“This is a very profitable business venture for the [Sandri] family; it consists of a gasoline station as well as a convenience store,” he said. “The impact of the proposal will be to turn the convenience store into an inconvenience store.”
Sandri Companies had previously requested to build a new driveway to the 345 Winchester St. property, since it would be forced to close one of two existing driveways if the city executes its proposed land takings. The company withdrew that request during a planning board meeting Monday, however.
Sandri President Michael Behn said in an interview Tuesday morning that the company could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars if the roundabouts are built, adding that it is prepared to litigate the issue to the N.H. Supreme Court.
On Tuesday, however, the five-person FOP Committee concluded the city’s claims are consistent with a trio of state-mandated criteria for eminent-domain decisions. Those criteria require that it is necessary to the proposed roundabout project, that it would fulfill a public use and that it would provide a net benefit to the public.
City Engineer Donald Lussier and City Attorney Thomas Mullins presented to the committee a draft resolution that would authorize the land takings by the full City Council. The resolution included slight modifications from a previous version that Mullins said clarified the takings’ necessity, updated the date of a recent public hearing and broadened the resolution’s compliance with RSA 498-A, which governs the eminent-domain process in New Hampshire.
Committee members asked municipal staff about the roundabout project’s history, emphasizing — rather explicitly, at times — the importance of ensuring the city complied with procedural requirements, given the threat of a legal challenge by the Sandri family.
Responding to a question from Ward 1 Councilor Raleigh Ormerod, Lussier said the initial steering committee for the project discussed in 2016 a possible need to acquire properties but that “the specifics … weren’t nailed down until late in 2019.”
Ormerod voiced concern that the three-year gap in that timeline would weaken the city’s case that the takings are necessary. Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist attempted to assuage those fears by noting that Keene officials have examined the Winchester Street-Key Road intersection for decades.
“The need to upgrade and improve this intersection literally has been on the books for 22 years,” he said.
Municipal staff also told committee members how the city concluded $15,400 as fair compensation for parts of the Sandri parcels, following a question from At-Large Councilor Stephen Hooper. Lussier said that figure resulted from a state-mandated process requiring an independent appraiser to consider the property value that would be lost as a result of the proposed taking. (It would pay $5,125 to claim a section of the Keene Retail property, based on the same appraisal process, he said Wednesday morning.)
“It’s a more comprehensive and thorough way of appraising the property because it takes into account how the acquisition affects the remainder of the property,” Lussier told committee members.
Powers, Hooper, Ward 3 Councilor Terry Clark and At-Large Councilor Michael Remy recommended the property claims for approval by the full City Council. Ormerod was barred from voting because he did not attend a previous visit to the proposed roundabout site.
Also on Tuesday, the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee voted unanimously to recommend the city accept a federal grant that Keene police will use to purchase bulletproof vests.
Keene police Capt. Todd Lawrence told committee members the department estimates it will spend $8,490 on vests for new hires and to replace vests that have eclipsed their five-year warranty. Police budgeted $3,950 for new vests, and the $4,540 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will help cover the remaining costs, he said.