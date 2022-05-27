Amid a chorus of blowing fans, members of the Keene City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee recommended all items on Thursday's agenda, including next year's budget, in under an hour.
Keene's proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 now heads to a public hearing at City Hall next week, after the committee approved of it unanimously with two amendments.
The budget, as presented by the city manager, is $64,985,168, up about 2.5 percent from this year’s $63,394,696. The city tax rate is expected to increase by 0.49 percent.
The city’s general fund, Keene's primary account for most of its functions and departments, was expected to be $45,574,760, which is a 4.8 percent decrease from $47,873,577 this year.
The proposal called for $26,757,681 to be raised through taxes, about a 4 percent decrease from this year’s $27,861,066.
At Thursday's meeting, the finance committee recommended expanding the budget by a total of $20,000.
Councilor Bryan Lake requested his fellow committee members consider increasing city funding for the Keene Senior Center to $15,000, from $5,000 as written in the budget.
"The last two years have been very difficult for everyone because of COVID, but especially seniors with limited social opportunities," Lake said. "This change would maintain the city's funding with the level present in years past."
In addition to approving of this amendment, the committee recommended allocating $10,000 to The Monadnock Diversity, Equity Inclusion and Belonging Coalition to help with operating costs.
Launched last summer, the nonprofit organization is dedicated to encouraging inclusivity for Black people, Indigenous people and people of color.
Councilor Bettina Chadbourne said that because the group missed the deadline in February to request funding from the city, she was worried it would set a bad precedent to allow the exception.
But Councilor Andrew Madison said it would be worse not to.
"It is unprecedented, I will give it that," Madison said at the meeting. "But with the times we're in now and the hate we're seeing in the nation, I think this is worthy of being brought to the full council."
A public hearing for the budget is scheduled for June 2 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, and a vote by the City Council is slated for June 16.
Other business
Also Thursday, Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee members recommended the full council authorize City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to negotiate an amendment in a contract with Adams Trucking and Excavation, Inc. to add curb ramps and accessible crosswalks along the Cheshire Rail Trail.
The rail trail stretches 42 miles through Fitzwilliam, Troy, Keene, Westmoreland and North Walpole, and the trail’s phase-three construction project in Keene is underway. The project is funded through a grant from the Federal Highway Administration, with the federal government reimbursing 80 percent of eligible project costs.
Prior to the project's start, Sandt Michener, NHDOT Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, had suggested adding curb ramps and crosswalks at several locations on the path, but many were removed from the project’s goals early on due to cost constraints, according to the agenda packet for Thursday's meeting.
City Engineer Don Lussier said the crosswalks and accessibility ramps now outlined in the proposal include eight locations parallel to Park Avenue.
The additional cost for the improvements will be $40,878.50, with $8,175.70 coming from the city, and the rest from the Federal Highway Administration, according to the agenda packet.