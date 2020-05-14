The Keene City Council’s planning, licenses and development committee recommended Wednesday that the council grant a Main Street brewery’s request to serve alcohol on a sidewalk patio, a week after it was sent back to the committee for further review.
During an evening meeting held via teleconference, the committee voted unanimously in favor of allowing Modestman Brewing to serve beer in the front of its building at 100 Main St. The full council still needs to vote on the application.
Brewery owner Ash Sheehan said the business is still pretty new, and the request to serve beer outside was submitted before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our business is about six months old. It’s a nano-plus brewery,” Sheehan said during the meeting. “It’s the first time we’re applying for a patio license.”
He added that the brewery also plans to serve food on the sidewalk patio. In addition, he said, he’s received approval from the city to create another patio behind his building, which will not be on city property.
Restaurants can begin serving customers outdoors Monday as part of Gov. Chris Sununu’s amended stay-at-home order.
Sheehan’s request to serve alcohol on the sidewalk was on the City Council’s agenda when it met last week. But the application was sent back to the committee, after some debate among councilors, amid uncertainty about whether Modestman would be serving food.
At last week’s council meeting, councilors questioned if it would be appropriate to allow businesses that strictly sold alcohol to allow people to drink on sidewalk patios and said they needed a closer look at the request.
Councilors who were in favor of granting the request said at the council meeting it is important to help small businesses get back to work when given the opportunity to do so. They also noted that restaurants with existing sidewalk seating often serve drinks to the diners there.
Sheehan explained that his brewery has a small kitchen inside and guests can order food at all times that alcohol is being served. He said he also owns the Guru Food Truck, which parks behind the Modestman building and serves food to guests.
Several committee members, as well as other councilors who were watching the meeting, said they were satisfied with Sheehan’s responses.
“We want to hear that he’s compliant,” Councilor Philip Jones, a committee member, said.
Keene Building and Health Officer John Rogers said a plan submitted for the patio seems to be compliant. He said the city would review the design again when it’s set up.
Because sidewalk seating requires council approval if alcohol will be served, the earliest Modestman would be able to bring beer out onto the front patio would be after the next meeting, which is set for May 21 at 7 p.m.