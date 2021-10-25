A Keene City Council committee will soon consider a downtown smoking ban after a city resident requested making Main Street a smoke-free zone.
In a letter to Mayor George Hansel and members of the council, resident Monica Marshall said she had several visitors over the summer who all noticed that many people smoke cigarettes downtown and that many cigarette butts litter the street. She requested the council consider prohibiting smoking outdoors in the area, saying it would have aesthetic, economic and public health benefits.
"The majority of people in our town are non-smokers," she wrote, "so basically a minority of people have been given the freedom to continue their habits in the public sphere, to the detriment of the majority of people. It is time for non-smokers to have their rights recognized."
At Thursday's City Council meeting, Hansel referred the request to the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee. The committee is next scheduled to meet Wednesday at 6 p.m., when members of the public can comment on items on the group's agenda.
While he declined to get into the specifics, City Attorney Tom Mullins said there are a number of legal questions he'll be seeking answers to as the city considers whether to move forward with the request. He said that while the possibility of a downtown smoking ban has been floated before, he can't recall any formal proposals like Marshall's.
"It's been sort of in the ether in the past," he said. "But this is, as far as I know in the 15 years that I've been here, the first time it's actually come to the City Council."
Currently, Keene's city code prohibits outdoor smoking only on the grounds of the Keene Public Library.
Marshall laid out three arguments in favor of banning smoking on Main Street. The first is cosmetic, she said, explaining that she once worked with a group of students on a community service project that involved picking up butts downtown once a month during autumn and spring. The students never came back with less than a thousand butts.
She also said a smoking ban downtown could have a positive financial impact, saying that's what happened when the city banned smoking in eateries, and wrote in her letter that other communities have banned smoking in their downtowns without facing any economic repercussions. She noted that when Keene banned smoking inside restaurants and bars in 2001, it was met with concerns that the move would hurt business, but that it ultimately didn't. The state followed with a similar law in 2007.
"At that time there was an outcry from business owners, saying they would lose their businesses, that the town would shrivel and die," she wrote. "We saw that didn't happen; in fact the opposite occurred. I think if Keene became known as a town with a healthy, family friendly downtown it would actually make us more of a destination than we already are."
Banning smoking on streets in busy downtown areas is not a new concept, particularly in Colorado, including at the 16th Street Mall, an outdoor shopping area in downtown Denver, Pearl Street in downtown Boulder and in downtown Fort Collins. Downtown smoking bans also exist in Eugene, Ore., and Brunswick, Maine.
The third reason given by Marshall is protecting public health. She said it's impossible for a non-smoker to sit in Railroad Square most times of day and not breathe cigarette smoke or to eat outdoors in Keene without a smoker walking by.
"As a teacher I had to move my class on numerous occasions from places on Main St. because smokers were sharing the space," she wrote. "When my daughter was young, I often felt uncomfortable sitting on benches downtown with her and her friends because of all the smokers. In school we teach our children about the dangers of smoking, all the illnesses that are caused by smoking, and about the dangers of secondhand smoke, yet we allow our children to be around the many people smoking on our streets."