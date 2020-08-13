Keene Mayor George Hansel, top center, and City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, bottom right, participate in a conversation with other municipal leaders and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., bottom left. Also shown in this screenshot from Wednesday’s videoconferenced meeting are Cheryl Lindner, top left, chief of staff for Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess; Claremont Mayor Charlene Lovett, top right; Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, middle row, center; and Claremont City Manager Ed Morris to Grenier’s right. To Grenier’s left is Amy Slattery, of Kuster’s office.