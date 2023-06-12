Keene officials are proposing an amendment to the city’s charter that would ensure a municipal primary is held each election cycle, for the offices of the mayor, ward councilors and councilors at large.
Meanwhile, ward offices such as moderators, clerks and checklist supervisors would not appear on a primary ballot, and would be held off until the general election.
In order to eliminate or change the primary process, an amendment to the city charter would need to be approved by voters during a regular municipal election. This change is expected to appear on the ballot this November.
The proposed amendment was brought before an ad hoc Charter Amendment Committee last Tuesday, made up by the five members of the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee.
According to a recording of the meeting, councilors voted unanimously to recommend that Mayor George Hansel schedule a public hearing regarding the charter change.
Keene voters passed a charter amendment during the 2011 election that established a minimum number of candidates needed for a primary election. In the mayoral and ward councilor races, more than two candidates are required for a primary to be held. For councilor at-large elections, a primary is needed if there are more than 10.
Since then, primary races have been triggered by a single candidate each municipal election year, City Clerk Patty Little has told The Sentinel.
At Tuesday’s meeting, City Attorney Thomas Mullins explained that the 2011 amendment essentially gave the city clerk the ability to declare that a primary was not necessary if the required number of candidates per office were not met. But this change would guarantee a primary each election cycle for certain offices.
Mullins said an advantage to keeping the municipal primary is that it makes it easier for write-in candidates to make bids for office.
“If we didn’t have the primary at all, those write-in candidates would be at a disadvantage,” he said. “The reality is, trying to be a write-in candidate during the general election, your possibility of being able to take their office is less.”
Regarding the change to eliminate certain ward offices from the primary ballot, Mullins explained these positions are often uncontested anyways and their omission could be cheaper for the city.
“It really does actually save some money for the city because it reduces the number of names that have to go on a ballot,” he said. “It reduces the requirement to have to then review each one of the ballots for each one of these potential offices.”
The mayor is expected to announce the date of the public hearing at the City Council’s June 15 meeting. According to a memo of the proposal sent to the charter committee from Mullins and Little, they recommend that the public hearing be held on June 29.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.