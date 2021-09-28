Tales of the Mayflower and the first Thanksgiving typically conjure images of people wearing tall black hats and bonnets, not leotards and ballet slippers.
But a series of performances across the Northeast this week by the Mississippi-based Ballet Magnificat! will bring those elements together in an anachronistic pas de deux.
Developed in collaboration with the Keene nonprofit FirstLove Works, the show — titled “Anchored: The Pilgrim Story” — is meant to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival with a creative twist, according to that organization’s cofounder, Tom Savastano. The Elm City resident, 55, said the ballet adds brightness to such a weighty topic, pointing out with a laugh that “these Pilgrims dance.”
“It’s just kind of a fun way to tell the story,” he said.
“Anchored” is adapted from a history of the Pilgrims written by Savastano’s wife, Ann, who he said is a descendant of Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford and another Mayflower family that later moved to New Hampshire.
The couple brought the story to Ballet Magnificat! — a Christian touring group with which FirstLove Works, also a Christian organization, has worked previously — nearly two years ago, Savastano said. At first intended to focus on Pilgrim women and children, the ballet adaptation became a broader history, he said, largely because youth dance studios were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (The show was slated to premier last fall, but the pandemic delayed production.)
“I think it worked out much better this way because I think a lot of people just don’t know too much of the story of the Pilgrims,” Savastano said. “It kind of triggers maybe funny hats and things like that, but there’s just this beautiful depth to the story.”
The two-act show will recount the Pilgrims’ toil under an English regime that barred them from forming their own congregation outside the state church, their voyage on the Mayflower in 1620, arrival in America and relations with the native Wampanoag, according to choreographer Jiri Sebastian Voborsky.
Though later European settlers wiped out entire Indigenous communities, the Pilgrims and Wampanoag enjoyed generally cordial relations.
Voborsky said he was initially skeptical that the story could be turned into a ballet but that he’s enjoyed working with Ann Savastano to develop the performance.
“We are trying to track pretty closely to the actual historic event,” he said. “But like it is with all theatrical productions, you have to kind of hold it loosely because the stage has limits, the cast has limits.”
Himself an immigrant, having left the Czech Republic a few years after its democratic revolution in 1989, Voborsky said he resonates with the Pilgrims’ pursuit of a better, freer life.
Under the communist regime he grew up with, and even subsequent Czech governments, he said the teaching of history was often skewed and free speech rights were limited. Through the example of the Pilgrims and Wampanoag — who in 1621 agreed to a peace treaty that scholars say Wampanoag chief Massasoit sought in order to defend against a rival tribe — Voborsky said he hopes the ballet will inspire people to greater toleration. That trait, he said, has waned since he moved to the U.S.
“I just hope this will be a story that makes people proud to be American,” he said. “… The beauty of this nation is that from all nations, from all faiths, people gather together.”
FirstLove Works is promoting the Northeast tour of “Anchored,” according to Savastano. Despite both organizations’ religious bent, he said the show is meant for all audiences.
“It’s a very general arts performance,” he said. “It’s not like it’s geared specifically that way.”
The ballet will premier Thursday at the Collins Center for the Performing Arts in Andover, Mass., before a pair of shows the next two days in Plymouth, Mass. — site of the Pilgrim colony. Ballet Magnificat! will then bring it to Moody Auditorium in Northfield, Mass., for a 4 p.m. performance on Sunday.
The ballet company is also scheduled to perform “Anchored” several times in Colorado next month and could follow that with shows in Texas, according to Voborsky.
“It became a sweet privilege to tell this story and bring it to life,” he said.