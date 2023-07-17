The Monadnock Conservancy is launching a series of three guided hikes in the region as part of the Keene nonprofit’s mission to preserve land for the community, climate and wildlife.
The conservancy works to protect the Monadnock Region’s natural resources and beauty alongside landowners and communities, according to its website. It has protected more than 23,000 acres of forest, farmland, shoreline, wetlands, wildlife habitats and recreation trails.
“This one falls under our community, and it’s something that’s so important to us: being able to expand access to the outdoors for folks who might not feel super comfortable,” said Martin Royle, the conservancy’s communications and marketing director.
Royle is also a part of the conservancy’s 10-person Community Conservation Committee that focuses on improving this access. The committee developed the idea for these hikes to help people experience “the beauty and bounty of this region,” Royle said.
The first hike is July 22, with a rain date of July 23, at the Calhoun Family Forest in Gilsum and is dedicated to young families with children ages 10 and up.
The second hike is scheduled for Aug. 12, with a rain date of Aug. 13, for adults 18 to 30 at Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard. The third hike, also at Pitcher Mountain, is Aug. 26, with a rain date of Aug. 27, for female-identifying people, Royle said.
The age ranges aren’t set in stone, he added. For example, there could be 17- or 31-year-olds who would not be turned away from the second hike. As for kids, the conservancy recognizes that some younger than 10 might be perfectly capable of going on the hikes.
“I would encourage people to sign up and if you have any questions, if you have kids that are a little young or a little older, reach out to us, and we’ll figure out whether it’s going to work or not,” he said.
People can register at the Monadnock Conservancy’s website at www.monadnockconservancy.org/news/events
Royle said people can bring their own gear and ask questions about how it should be used.
Participants can expect a nice and slow journey, as well as to learn some safety tips in a “welcoming, supportive environment,” he added.
Lydia Goodrich, a care coordinator for Connected Families N.H. — which supports kids and families experiencing mental-health challenges — will lead the hikes. She has backpacked more than 2,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail and is excited to improve access to the outdoors for community members, Royle said.
The conservancy has already worked to help people enjoy the outdoors by taking senior adults on slower-paced hikes or walks. The conservancy picked up this program from Cheshire Medical Center in 2020, according to Royle, and hosted nine hikes this season.
Royle hopes people will feel hiking is a more accessible hobby after attending the guided hikes.
“The hiking world kind of has an obsession with the accomplishments, and there’s a sporting culture that’s bound to hiking in the outdoors … For some people that might be a barrier,” Royle said. “We really want to remove the idea that the hike is going to be intense and extreme, and we’re trying to present hiking in a little bit more manageable way at your own pace.”
