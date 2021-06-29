A delay in the return of data from the U.S. Census Bureau is causing complications for Keene as it looks to begin its legally required redistricting process.
During the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee's most recent meeting last Thursday, City Clerk Patty Little explained that every 10 years, communities across the United States must reassess their voting districts based on updated census information. But while that process typically starts in June and finishes by August, Little said the city isn't expecting to receive the new census data until the fall.
"Just recently, maybe two weeks ago, we got notice that the Census Bureau would be delaying the release of that data until Sept. 30," Little said during the meeting. "We knew they were going to be late, we were hearing that much earlier on in the year. We were sort of thinking June or July, but Sept. 30, it was quite the surprise to hear that date."
On Tuesday, Little explained to The Sentinel that the big concern is getting ward boundaries redrawn in time for the state to use that information in drawing its legislative districts. In the past, she said, mismatches between city wards and state legislative districts have led to some people having to vote on certain parts of the ballot in one ward and other parts of the ballot in another.
She said the state-mandated timelines for amending the city charter — which is where the boundaries of the city's wards are defined — cannot be met in time for the state to use the information in its own redistricting effort.
In past years, when the redistricting process was complete, city residents would approve or reject the changes via a ballot question at the polls in November, as required by statute. This year, city officials are proposing putting a charter amendment on the ballot that would enable the council, rather than the voters, to officially accept new ward lines.
States and municipalities use census data to determine boundaries for voting districts.
A Feb. 12 statement from the Census Bureau cites the pandemic as a major factor in the delays. But the bureau said it has been working with states to help them accommodate the lags and that there are tools to help them move faster when the results are finally in.
Keene's redistricting process will affect its five wards, Little said, each of which is represented by two city councilors. Each ward also has various election officers, all of whom voters select during the city's annual elections. Redistricting also affects districts at the state level, with each ward representing a different legislative district under the current map.
This is where the city is hitting a roadblock.
"With this delay, we're just unable to comply with the statutory process in terms of the actual election," Little explained. The city's general municipal elections will take place on Nov. 2.
Instead of following its normal procedure of sending proposed ward changes to the voters, Little recommended to the FOP Committee that the council remove ward descriptions from the city charter and instead define them in the city code, with any changes to be presented as a proposed ordinance. The ordinance would also identify the City Council as the authority for making changes to ward boundaries in the future.
Little asked that the committee vote to table the request, which it did. She said city staff will present the committee with draft language for the ballot question with the proposed charter amendment at the committee's meeting next week. The language will then need to be reviewed by the state before it can go to the voters.
Little said many communities are moving toward defining their wards in the city code rather than the charter, and that while they could make the change for just one year, it would make more sense to keep it, rather than repealing the ordinance and then amending the charter again.
Little also said the ballot would include language to ensure that incumbent elected officials would be able to continue to serve out the remainders of their terms in the event that their home address ends up in a new district. Councilor At-Large Bettina Chadbourne said this happened to her when she had been serving as a Ward 2 councilor and her home was moved into Ward 3.
"I was grandfathered in so I could finish my term as Ward 2 Councilor and I was three houses away from the ward line," she said. "So I either had to move or run at-large. Or run in Ward 3 against two well-liked councilors at the time."
Little said staff will likely request that Mayor George Hansel form an ad hoc redistricting committee after the census information comes in Sept. 30. This committee typically includes at least one councilor and a member of both the local Democratic and Republican committees, and Little said she's also found it helpful for someone with an engineering background to be involved. People with this expertise are adept with numbers and understanding how they work within a bigger system, she explained.
Guidance from the N.H. House redistricting committee has suggested an effective date of Jan. 1 for any ward changes, and Little said she wasn't opposed to that date. She said it would give the state as much opportunity as possible to work with the ward lines the city comes up with, so those same borders could be incorporated into the state's district lines.
"This is definitely uncharted territory," she said. "A lot of things are probably going to change over the next few weeks. But those cities in New Hampshire that have ward descriptions in their charter, they're going to need to do exactly what we're doing."