Keene has a new airport director, who's scheduled to start in early February.
David Hickling, the Commissioner of Aviation at the Greater Binghamton (N.Y.) Airport, will take over permanent airport leadership after John G. "Jack" Wozmak left the position after three years in February; the city has contracted with the firm DuBois & King for management in the interim. Before Wozmak, Edward J. Mattern held the job for more than 22 years.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced Hickling's appointment in a news release Friday.
Hickling has served as commissioner of the Binghamton airport since 2015 and was appointed deputy commissioner in 2006, according to the airport's website. The airport has daily commercial service from Delta Air Lines.
This isn't his first time in New Hampshire. He began his aviation career at Pease Air Force Base while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. After his military service, he worked as a flight instructor and charter pilot and began working in airport management in 1996, the Binghamton airport's website says.
“The Keene Dillant–Hopkins Airport is a gem with so much potential," he said in the Keene news release. "I know that working together with the community we will make this gem shine.”
The city's airport, in North Swanzey, no longer has commercial air service, although city officials spoke earlier this year about the potential for bringing it back. Private pilots, corporate planes and charter services operate out of the airport, as well as Monadnock Aviation, which also has fixed base operator services. Rental car service, as well as a restaurant, The Flight Deck, are also at the airport.