Music CDs from Irish folk band O'hAnleigh are seen on sale during the band's performance at the Keene Music Festival on Saturday. The group has Irish-American heritage but writes many of its own original songs.
Southern Vermont-based art punk band Immune Friction is seen midway through its set of music at a staging area at the end of Lamson Street during the Keene Music Festival, one of six places in which festivalgoers could see groups perform.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Jazz and progressive rock fusion band Planet Kniffen, based out of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., performs in Keene's Railroad Square on Saturday during the Keene Music Festival.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Jazz, swing, blues and rock band Off The Cuff, based in southern New Hampshire, delights a crowd of listeners outside of the Monadnock Food Co-Op at Saturday's Keene Music Festival.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Tom Hanley, left, and Cindy Hill, right, form a duet at Saturday's Keene Music Festival as one half of the Middlebury, Mass., Irish-American folk band O'hAnleigh.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Keene hard rock and blues group Dragon Bone Jam takes center stage at Central Square during Saturday's Keene Music Festival, where they were the fourth band to perform in the grandstand.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
About 50 bands of different genres performed at this year's Keene Music Festival on Saturday, beginning late morning and running through the evening into the night.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Hard rock group Lone Wolf James warms up for their appearance at the Keene Music Festival on Saturday, setting up in front of Main Street auto business City Tire.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
This year's Keene Music Festival welcomed music groups from locally and as far away as Rochester, N.Y., according to Matt Martell, who serves on the festival's board of directors.
Downtown Keene became a concert Saturday as 50 bands and musical artists of genres like country, jazz and heavy metal held outdoor performances in six areas beginning late in the morning and running through the evening.
Returning for its 22nd year, the Keene Music Festival seemed to strike a chord with crowds of all ages, who could choose between half a dozen staging areas where musicians dazzled onlookers, some of whom even brought chairs to experience full sets.
From 10:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., Central Square, the space in front of auto business City Tire and a stage next to the Monadnock Food Co-Op were just some of the places people congregated under clear, sunny skies throughout the day.
"I think it's the largest free-to-attend, single-day festival that I'm aware of," said Matt Martell, who's in his third year of serving on the board of directors for the festival.
Martell has made appearances at the festival for years as the drummer for Keene band Lobotomobile, which played Saturday evening in the lineup at Railroad Square.
"This year, almost half the roster is new bands that have never played," Martell noted of the festival's sample of sound. "As younger bands show up, we give them a platform, but we are almost double that [half] for applications."
Performers were as local as within the Elm City, like Lobotomobile, and from as far away as cities like Rochester, N.Y., Martell said.
Hailing from Middlebury, Mass., were Irish-American folk musicians O'hAnleigh, who performed in the early afternoon beside The Colonial Performing Arts Center.
"Hey, Rosie won't you come out tonight and take my hand," vocalist Tom Hanley sang as he led a duet with fiddler Cindy Hill, in their first showing in the city since the pandemic canceled the festival in 2020.
Hanley and Hill's heritage evoked an Emerald Isle flair among the dozens of groups on display throughout Main Street.
"We write a lot of our own stuff, so everything we played here today were songs that we wrote," Hanley said.
Other bands featured covers of popular hits, but Martell said the festival's "bands are as diverse as our applicants."
Organizers didn't have a count of how many people attended Saturday's music fest because of the open-air, no-cost nature of the event, but Martell said the festival has grown in scale and popularity every year, beginning with just a few performances that wanted to play outdoors in Keene at its inception.
"Almost the whole thing is volunteer; this is a grassroots program and we fundraise for our basic necessities," Martell said.
The board of directors is actively working on future fundraising efforts for next year's Keene Music Festival, he said, but any specific events are yet to be determined.
"We'll start planning [the 2024 festival] soon after; the board is being a lot more active than it has in the past," Martell said.
