With just two days until showtime, the City Council on Thursday approved a request from the organizers of the Keene Music Festival to access city property for the event.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, with dozens of bands set to play throughout the day on six stages around Downtown Keene. The festival is returning after missing its 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s a great event for Keene,” organizer Pablo Fleischmann said to the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee at its meeting last week. “It’s a little scaled back, but it probably won’t feel that [way] the day of the event.”
Fleischmann said there would be about 65 bands performing during the festival. Performances will be held at Railroad Square, Miller Brothers Alley, Lamson Street, the Central Square gazebo, City Tire and The Toadstool Bookshop. There is no admission fee to attend.
Councilor Mitch Greenwald questioned why the council was voting on the request to use city property for the festival only two days before the event was set to take place. He asked what would have happened if the council had any concerns about the request and wasn’t able to immediately approve it.
Fleischmann told The Sentinel last week that he had expected his request to come before the council sooner than it did and that he wasn’t sure why there was a delay.
Following Thursday’s meeting, Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist explained that Fleischmann had submitted the request shortly before the council went on its summer break, which started the last week of July and ran through the first two weeks of August.
“Basically he came in right before the council went on their vacation,” Blomquist said. “That PLD meeting [last week] was the first PLD meeting after their vacation, so this is [the council’s] first meeting after their vacation. So it’s a timing issue.”
