With little more than a week before the Keene Music Festival is set to take place, a City Council committee has recommended that organizers be allowed to use city property for the event.
During its meeting Wednesday, the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee voted unanimously in favor of the festival, which plans to return this year after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 4 in downtown Keene, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Festival director Pablo Fleischmann said the event has been scaled back slightly, but not so much that he thinks it will be noticeable. He told the committee that about 65 bands are slated to perform on six stages throughout downtown.
Performances will be held at Railroad Square, Miller Brothers Alley, Lamson Street, the Central Square gazebo, City Tire and The Toadstool Bookshop. There is no admission to attend.
The request to use city property will be up for final approval by the full council during its meeting on Sept. 2.