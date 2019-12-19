The Keene and Monadnock school districts are headed to arbitration to resolve a dispute over a scheduling change at the Cheshire Career Center. Meanwhile, a judge is considering whether to block the change from taking effect in fall 2020 as planned.
The dispute stems from Keene’s plan to push back the start time at Keene High School and the Cheshire Career Center, which is housed there, from 7:25 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.
Keene operates the center, which also serves students from the Monadnock and Fall Mountain high schools through an agreement between the three districts.
Monadnock says the planned change would interfere with its students’ ability to take classes at the career center. The Swanzey-based school district filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to block the change.
At a hearing Wednesday in Cheshire County Superior Court, lawyers for both school districts said they would participate in an arbitration process overseen by the N.H. Department of Education. The career center agreement requires that districts resolve disputes in that way.
Megan Carrier, an attorney for Monadnock, argued Judge David W. Ruoff should nonetheless issue a preliminary injunction that pushes any scheduling change back to at least the 2021-22 school year, giving Monadnock certainty as it plans for next year.
“We’re nowhere near certainty that we’re gonna come up with something that works, or that we’re gonna come up with something that works soon,” she said. “And while we go through that process and work on that, we want to make sure that [Monadnock] can move forward with their scheduling process.”
In the event there’s no satisfactory resolution, she added, Monadnock would also need the extra time to figure out alternative arrangements.
Representing Keene, attorney Dan Deschenes said an injunction is unnecessary and would interfere with the district obtaining bids for buses and negotiating teacher contracts in the near future.
Deschenes said Keene wants to work with Monadnock to accommodate its students. He said Keene would ensure that all classes requested by Monadnock students are available during periods they are able to attend — and would even allow Monadnock students to sit in on other classes at Keene High School, to make up for classes they might miss at their high school because of the career center hours.
“We can work together to schedule these children at the best possible time,” he said.
Ruoff did not immediately issue a ruling on the injunction. He said it would take at least a week.
In the meantime, the N.H. Department of Education will schedule a date for arbitration as soon as possible, said Diana Fenton, a lawyer for the department who attended Wednesday’s hearing.
Fall Mountain Regional School District, based in Langdon, is not part of the lawsuit and had no representatives there Wednesday. The superintendent’s office did not respond to a request for comment that afternoon.
Though Keene has publicly discussed changing its start times since at least 2017, Monadnock officials say they were not informed until recently that the change would affect the career center’s hours.
According to Monadnock Superintendent Lisa A. Witte, the expected schedule change would prevent Monadnock students from attending two of the four career center periods altogether. The other two would be cut short by 20 to 30 minutes.
“We are concerned that the change in the CCC start times will have a significant negative impact on our students’ ability to access programs,” she said earlier this month.
Currently, Monadnock’s schedule is closely but not perfectly aligned with the career center's 7:25 a.m. start and daily schedule ((added this because it's not just the start but I think the four periods match up fairly closely too)). Classes start at 7:30 a.m. at Monadnock Regional High School and 7:20 a.m. at Fall Mountain Regional High School.
The Keene career center allows high school juniors and seniors to take classes in a range of fields, from construction and accounting to horticulture and the culinary arts. It’s one of two dozen or so such centers in New Hampshire, where state law provides that quality career and technical education “shall be equally available to students and across the state.”
Forty-four Monadnock students are enrolled there, according to Witte.