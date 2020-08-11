Members of the Tanglewood Estates mobile home community in Keene will pay an additional $15 in monthly rental fees to the resident-owned cooperative association that manages the park, starting in November.
The increase, which a quorum of the co-op’s members approved 49–9 on Saturday as part of an annual budget meeting, will finance an overhaul of the park’s sewer system. The newly elected president of Tanglewood’s board, Jon Scott, estimated the renovations will cost about $60,000.
Two pump houses in the community will be rebuilt as part of the project, which Scott said is necessary to make the facilities compliant with federal safety guidelines and because residents have been flushing wipes that are labeled “flushable” but often clog pipes anyway.
The park’s previous management “had been putting Band-Aids on it for several years,” Scott said of the sewer system. “It needed to be revamped big time.”
Still, some residents disapproved of the increase, which will raise their monthly obligation for a lot in the park from $555 to $570.
A couple of residents — who said they know others who share their concerns — noted that other infrastructure in the park, like its roads, needs just as much attention and that residents had not received notice of the rent increase as of Monday. They also said the added expenses were inevitable after residents voted last year to take ownership of the park through a co-op because they would be responsible for maintaining its facilities.
Scott noted the pump-house renovations are critical, however, because the facilities are more than 30 years old and do not comply with current regulations set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He said the board will draft a letter to the park’s residents on Tuesday, informing them of the rent increase.
Scott declined to say whether the raised rent would be permanent but vowed to avoid charging residents for unnecessary expenses.
“We can’t say if the budget’s going to fall [next year] because we’re still playing catch-up after creating the new business,” he said. “It may not go down the first year, the second year or the third year … but we’re trying to keep it as low as possible for as long as we can without neglecting the park.”
Tanglewood board’s secretary, Sharon Harper, said the rent increase may not last long if the co-op is able to fill some of the park’s 28 vacant lots. Harper added that two of the lots will have new owners by the end of September and that two more have attracted interest.
“The more I can fill the empty lots, the more rent will go down next year,” Harper said.
Tanglewood’s 328 home sites are located near the intersection of Court Street and Maple Avenue, adjacent to the Ashuelot River.
Some residents have had frustrations with the cooperative arrangement since at least April 2019, when they opposed other co-op members’ decision to purchase the mobile home community from the Vancouver-based Hynes Group for $20 million.
Those residents criticized the co-op’s leadership at the time for not making it clear when the final vote on the transaction would occur and also questioned whether the co-op would have enough resources to manage the park. The co-op’s members ultimately voted 58–55 in favor of the purchase.
The Sentinel reported last year that Tanglewood residents’ monthly rent increased by $6 as part of the deal and that another potential buyer, RHP Properties in Michigan, said it would have limited rent increases to $14 per year.
Saturday’s meeting capped off the first annual budget process under the new cooperative ownership. Besides the fee increase, it also included a number of changes to Tanglewood’s board, which consists of five volunteers.
Scott, who has lived in the park for 16 years and served as the board’s vice president since December 2019, was elected president and will succeed Dave Heckler in that role. Scott previously worked as a custodian at Surry Village Charter School before leaving to start his own company as a notary signing agent.
Residents also selected Gail Choquette as the park’s new operations manager and Jason Clark as vice president of the board.