Keene’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be held at the Historical Society of Cheshire County and feature a presentation of a project to collect local Black history through census data.
The Recovering Black History in the Monadnock Region project is a collaboration between the historical society and the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the historical society on Main Street in Keene. Those interested in attending can register online through the society’s event page.
Jennifer Carroll, the historical society’s director of education, will give the presentation to introduce the project to the community. She said she was inspired to start it after attending a symposium about rethinking the Underground Railroad as a network of people rather than a series of locations. As someone who had done a citizen archivist project in the past, she found the process rewarding and wanted to do it again.
Currently in its second year, the project operates with volunteers working out of communities in Cheshire and Hillsborough counties, relying on census records as their main source of information. Carroll said they’re trying to recover names of individuals and families of color who lived in the region from 1730 until 1930.
Looking over the records can be tough due to the difficulty of reading handwriting from different time periods, according to Carroll, who said volunteers must be good at identifying details and understanding documents like tax records and probate paperwork.
“I think it’s important for us to diversify the stories and voices that we have in our community because there’s shared experiences, and then there’s unique experiences that have occurred around any topic, such as the American Revolution,” Carroll said. “It helps inform us more about our own community and the more we can understand many voices that make up that past.”
The project consists of assessing more than 300,000 items, and Carroll said she sees each one as a memory. She’s interested in preserving them and providing new, reputable information on the region’s history.
Carroll said she’s seen an uptick in the number of people and schools interested in learning more history about people of color in the area. She hopes this will be a resource for researchers and schools.
“I’m excited to let people know that there is a really rich history that we have in our area and that every community in this region has a history to share that hasn’t been taught before,” Carroll said.
As she and her team move into other forms of primary sources, they’re working on developing a website to share their findings. It will be organized in a way that allows someone to research by town, name or topic. The goal is to eventually share this information with the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, a statewide database.
Carroll said she hopes this project is just the the start of a larger attempt to incorporate more people of color into the history of the Monadnock Region.
