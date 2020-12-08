Keene's first medical marijuana dispensary will employ about seven people, according to a company spokeswoman.
After delaying its originally projected opening date more than a year, Temescal Wellness announced Monday the dispensary is slated to open in April at 69 Island St.
The company — which has dispensaries in Dover and Lebanon, as well as Massachusetts and Maryland — will begin interviewing people in March, according to a news release Monday. Those interested can apply on the Temescal Wellness website.
Construction on the building will begin this week, the release says.
The buildout includes adding interior walls for limited access areas, constructing a security entrance, and installing security cameras and a monitoring and alarm system, according to spokeswoman Linda Katz. A consultation room for patients and break room for staff will also be added, she noted.
New Hampshire’s medical marijuana law — which has been in effect since 2013 — legalized the use of cannabis for a limited number of medical conditions and with strict permitting.