Construction work will begin this week for Keene's first medical marijuana dispensary, more than a year after its previously projected opening date.
Temescal Wellness is now anticipated to open in April at 69 Island St., the company announced in a news release Monday evening.
Ted Rebholz, founder and CEO of Temescal Wellness, told The Sentinel in April 2019 that the dispensary was due to open that autumn. But the project had several difficulties along the way, he said in the release Monday.
The release didn't specify these challenges, and a Temescal spokeswoman wasn't immediately reachable for comment.
"Our plans to open ... have been disrupted by both internal and external factors," Rebholz said in the release. "Keene has been and remains a priority for us."
New Hampshire’s medical marijuana law — which has been in effect since 2013 — legalized the use of cannabis for a limited number of medical conditions and with strict permitting.
Currently, the two closest options for people in the Monadnock Region are the dispensaries in Merrimack, almost 50 miles from Keene, and in Lebanon, nearly 70 miles away.
Temescal received approval from the state to operate in Cheshire County after Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill authorizing additional dispensaries last May.