With construction nearly complete, Keene’s first medical marijuana dispensary is on track to open in April, an official said.
Sian Leininger, director of retail for Temescal Wellness, said the site at 69 Island St. needed several updates before opening its doors, most of which are already done.
As of Wednesday, the facility had created its own secure entrance and exit for patients, built an interior vault, changed the structural interior layout for better patient flow and wired the internal space for the security system, among other projects, according to Leininger.
The company also interviewed prospective employees in late February and early March, and Leininger said Temescal is ready to move forward with several of the candidates.
But with all possible staff required to undergo a background check, as well as extensive training, he added that a firm opening date isn’t set yet.
“We are working extremely hard to complete all the items on our list and are still absolutely planning to open for all our Registered Patients in the Keene area in April,” Leininger said in an email.
In April 2019, Temescal’s Founder and CEO Ted Rebholz told The Sentinel that the dispensary was due to open that autumn, but the opening was delayed due to several hiccups in the process.
New Hampshire’s medical marijuana law — which has been in effect since 2013 — legalized the use of cannabis for a limited number of medical conditions and with strict permitting.
Currently, the two closest options for people in the Monadnock Region are the dispensaries in Merrimack, almost 50 miles from Keene, and in Lebanon, nearly 70 miles away.
Temescal received approval from the state to operate in Cheshire County after Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill authorizing additional dispensaries in May 2018.