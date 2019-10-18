Keene’s two mayoral candidates are scheduled to visit the Cheshire Children’s Museum Saturday, to answer questions from families and discuss their visions for the Elm City, according to a news release from the museum.
Mitchell H. “Mitch” Greenwald and George S. Hansel — both city councilors — moved onto November’s general election ballot after finishing in the top two slots in this month’s city primary. Easily eclipsing the third candidate — a man whose legal name is Nobody, and received 47 votes — Greenwald and Hansel finished nearly even, 1,113 to 1,111. Whoever is elected will succeed outgoing Mayor Kendall W. Lane.
Greenwald and Hansel are slated to be at the museum at 149 Emerald St. in Keene from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“We hope that families will take advantage of this opportunity to meet George and Mitch and ask them questions about their plans for our city,” Deb Ganley, executive director of the museum, said in the release. “Families may also vote in an election about special programming at the museum. This is a great way for adults to help model the election process for children.”
Admission will be lowered to $5 for the day Saturday, according to the release. The museum’s website lists regular admission as $7 for anyone one year or older, with discounted rates for senior citizens and people with EBT cards.
The city’s general election is Nov. 5.