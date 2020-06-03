Keene’s mayor says he will create a new committee and take other steps to make Keene a “more welcoming and equitable” place, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the nationwide demonstrations it has provoked.
“I have been deeply disturbed by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer,” Mayor George Hansel said in a news release Wednesday. “The sad truth is that this is simply the most recent and grim example of how the government is failing people of color in our communities. People in Keene are rightfully angry and I share their anger.”
Hansel announced he will nominate an ad hoc committee on racial injustice and community safety, including law enforcement efforts, to come up with “concrete recommendations” to make Keene more welcoming and equitable.
He said he will also convene a public forum so that citizens can speak to city leaders about issues of racial injustice. And he pledged to solicit recommendations from the city’s existing Human Rights Committee for any future nominations he makes to city boards and commissions, to foster diversity in city government.
“It is the duty of those in public service to amplify the voices that have consistently been left without a seat at the table,” Hansel said. “... Trust in our public institutions, like local government and the police, is the foundation on which we build our community.”