Mayor George S. Hansel on Tuesday said he will hold daily virtual town halls to answer Keene residents’ questions about the coronavirus outbreak, as he urged people to stay inside and take other precautions.
The meetings, to be held each weekday at 8 a.m. starting Wednesday, may include city staff and representatives of Cheshire Medical Center and Keene State College, Hansel said in a news release.
He also said the city has set up a webpage — accessible at notifykeene.com — with information about the coronavirus and the response by local and state governments.
“It’s absolutely critical that everyone in Keene take this virus seriously,” Hansel said in a brief video message. “Stay at home when you don’t need to be out. Stay six feet away from others when you are in public, wash your hands regularly and do what you need to do to protect your family. The actions that you take today will save lives tomorrow, and that’s not an exaggeration.”
People who wish to participate in the virtual town halls can follow @mayorhansel on Facebook, go to notifykeene.com for a link to the videoconference, or call 603-766-5646 and use participant code 981441.