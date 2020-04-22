While elected officials in Washington debate stimulus programs in an effort to jolt the economy back to life, Keene leaders may soon be discussing one of their own.
Mayor George Hansel laid out his hopes for what he called a local stimulus package in an op-ed in The Sentinel last week. The three-part plan includes infrastructure work on Main Street, an arts corridor downtown and a business hub at Keene State.
Hansel said the projects have all been discussed by the City Council in the past to varying extents, but taking steps to get them shovel-ready would put the city in a better position for grant funding in the near future.
The idea, he told The Sentinel in an interview, is to help Keene “lean into [its] recovery” from the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s important that we move forward with these projects, even in the face of this pandemic,” he said. “It’s going to be even more important that we power through and move our economy forward so that we can come out on the other side of this even stronger than before. If we do nothing, that’s when I get nervous about the future of our economy.”
The arts and culture corridor was the subject of a public planning session in December. The college’s plans for the hub have been underway for some time but hit a hurdle last year when funding fell through.
But Hansel said now is a good time to start moving these projects forward to help the local economy bounce back from COVID-19-related business shutdowns.
As for funding, Hansel said he hopes to receive significant financial contributions from state and federal grant programs, and the city would work with community partners to complete some of the projects.
Some elements of the stimulus, such as the business hub, could begin sometime this year, he said, while work on the arts and culture corridor is expected to start in 2021. Infrastructure improvements would take place intermittently in between.
The infrastructure improvements, estimated at $13 million to $18 million, would include making high-speed broadband Internet available to everyone in downtown.
“Believe it or not, there are businesses on Central Square that don’t have access to high-speed Internet,” he said. “Part of it is installing that conduit to hook everybody up, but it also could open up opportunities for free public WiFi in the downtown area.”
Hansel said getting downtown connected has been identified as a priority for the city, and the pandemic has highlighted this need. He said the next step would be to get a better idea of the cost and solidify construction details.
He’s also proposing a new parking structure with 100 spaces. Hansel said the city has talked to several downtown businesses that might be interested in leasing spots to help cover the cost. He said the timeline for this and other parts of the project depends on what funding sources are available.
Building a downtown parking structure has been in discussion for decades. In 2013, the city earmarked $672,000 to study traffic patterns, test soil conditions and draw up design options for the envisioned structure, but the garage was never built.
Much of the underground infrastructure, such as water and sewer lines, along Main Street hasn’t been upgraded in around a century, Hansel pointed out. He said the goal is to make those upgrades in a way that has a minimal impact on downtown businesses, such as by doing the work in phases.
But Councilor Mitchell Greenwald, a longtime Main Street business owner who runs Greenwald Realty, said it would be difficult to do that work without causing problems for downtown merchants, at a time when so many of them are already struggling.
“I am not enthusiastic, at this time, about putting the downtown merchants through the kind of stress that the rebuilding would cause,” Greenwald said. “At this point in time, with every downtown store ... on life support, I just can’t imagine jumping into it.”
As for the arts and culture corridor, the plans that have been discussed include live/work spaces for artists, outdoor performance areas, a pedestrian mall and a large covered pavilion that could accommodate anything from large meetings to the farmer’s market. The corridor would stretch from Gilbo Avenue across Main Street and down Railroad Street.
The project is spearheaded by Monadnock Economic Development Corp. Hansel — who is chairman of its board of directors — noted in his letter that the organization is seeking federal tax credits to help cover the $30 million price tag.
Greenwald also expressed concerns about moving that project ahead, noting that there are still design uncertainties, such as access to Gilbo Avenue and whether the corridor would require additional infrastructure.
The final component of the mayor’s stimulus plan is the business hub at Keene State, which Hansel described as a way to connect businesses in the city to the college with an emphasis on manufacturing and product design.
College President Melinda Treadwell said in October that Keene State had been working with the city, along with MEDC, to identify different sources of funding.
At the time, she said the project would include a “makerspace” — an area with tools and equipment designed to encourage invention, innovation and collaboration — as well as technology-enhanced classrooms. It would also house the college’s precision manufacturing in optics program, which was developed in partnership with manufacturers BAE Systems and the Swanzey-based Moore Nanotechnology Systems.
City Councilor Michael Giacomo, who represents Keene’s third ward, voiced support for the concept of a Keene stimulus package. But he also expressed some concerns about funding it.
He acknowledged that Keene taxes are very high and said he doesn’t want to burden taxpayers. But having a clear vision of what potential projects might look like would give the city a leg up as it competes for grant funding, he said.
“I think what [Hansel] is talking about here is that we need to be thinking of what Keene’s future looks like in a post-COVID world,” Giacomo said. “The challenge is really going to be that we’re fighting with so many other communities for this. This is a worldwide thing, so I think Keene being able to position itself as [a city] that could best use whatever funds are available will help our ability to get those funds.”
Councilor-at-Large Michael Remy offered a similar sentiment, saying he doesn’t see any reason why the city shouldn’t actively prepare for these projects so that they’re strong contenders when grant monies become available. He said the city can adjust for any revenue shortfalls when the time comes, but said he supports the mayor’s plan and noted that all these projects have come up before.
Councilor-at-Large Randy Filiault said the City Council has not been formally presented with any of the plans and has seen “no real numbers” related to the package. Given the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus crisis, he said it’s too soon to be talking about large expenditures.
“There’s a chance that we’re going to be losing revenues,” he said. “There’s so many unknowns right now, I think it’s very premature to be talking about large expenditures at this point.”
Filiault also said he wishes Hansel had brought his ideas for the stimulus to the council before releasing them to the media. “That’s not the proper way to do government,” he added.
Greenwald said that while he isn’t necessarily against any of the proposals, now is the time to take it easy on taxpayers. Though Keene may get some grant funding, undertakings like these often come with unforeseen expenses, and the city should be looking for any opportunity to push back major expenses, he said.
“Any place where we can save anything, it’s in the interest of the taxpayers,” he said. “I’ll be looking to put off the Main Street rebuilding, I don’t want to see money spent on the art corridor at this time ... I’m just thinking survival mode.”
But Hansel said the best time for the government to step up and generate economic activity is in the midst of a crisis. He said his plan would create employment opportunities and help get the local economy back on track when businesses begin to reopen.
“It is going to create jobs, it’s going to help us revitalize downtown and drive economic growth,” Hansel said. “It’s hard to act decisively in the face of challenging circumstances, but we need to do it. I think that we need to act now, and act quickly, to position ourselves to take advantage of the opportunities that are in front of us.”