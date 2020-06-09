A prominent Keene State College administrator and the recently retired superintendent of the Cheshire County jail have agreed to serve as co-chairs of Mayor George Hansel’s new ad hoc committee on racial justice.
Dottie Morris, the college’s associate vice president for diversity and inclusion, and Rick Van Wickler, the former jail superintendent, will lead the committee, Hansel said Monday. The panel will also include a number of other community members who will be tasked with starting a discussion on racial injustice locally.
As part of that conversation, a public forum will be scheduled sometime next week, Hansel said.
Both the forum and the committee are part of a broader effort Hansel announced last week to fight systemic racism in Keene, as people in communities across the country protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis police custody.
Hansel said he was disturbed by Floyd’s death May 25 but that this was just the latest in a string of similar incidents at the hands of police.
He also voiced support for those who have attended protests in the city in the weeks since, including a particularly large event last Wednesday in Central Square. That rally drew hundreds of people, as did a demonstration May 31 in Brattleboro and one Saturday in Peterborough. Other local protests have included events in Dublin, Walpole, Winchester and additional protests in Peterborough and Keene.
“The sad truth is that this is simply the most recent and grim example of how the government is failing people of color in our communities,” Hansel said in a news release he issued last week. “People in Keene are rightfully angry and I share their anger. I fully support their constitutionally protected right to express their sadness and frustration through peaceful protest.”
He said the goal of his new initiative is to help build trust between government institutions and the communities they serve, and he hopes to create short-term improvements that lead to long-term progress.
The public forum being planned for next week will feature a panel of three to five experts who can open the conversation, according to Hansel, but he said the direction of the session will depend on those who participate. The aim, he noted, is to create a platform for the community’s black voices, and he said he also wants to hear from area law enforcement. The forum will be held via the teleconferencing application Zoom.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Keene as of 2019 was 92.1 percent white, 1.6 percent black and 2.6 percent Hispanic or Latino. Slightly more than 3 percent of residents identified as multiracial.
“I think a big first step is going to be identifying the issues, letting people know that we do have examples of racism in our community ... and the lives of people of color in Keene can be very different from other people,” Hansel said. “We need to identify that; we need to look in the mirror frankly and see what our problems are so we can move forward with the discussion and start to find solutions for positive change.”
Hansel said he will also solicit recommendations from the city’s human rights committee when filling vacancies on any board or commission. This, he feels, will “encourage more diverse participation in our local government.”
As for the ad hoc committee, Hansel said it will likely have around 10 members when fully formed. He said he’s working with Morris, Van Wickler and Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera to compile a list of names for the panel, which he expects to be presented to the City Council at its next regular meeting, scheduled for June 18 at 7 p.m.
Morris also serves with Rivera on Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, and Sununu recently appointed Morris to serve on his COVID-19 equity-response team.
Van Wickler retired late last month after leading the Cheshire County jail since 1993. At the time, he said he planned to continue his consulting business, through which he trains people in nonviolent intervention, and to keep advocating for criminal justice reform — something he became known for during his tenure.
During his sendoff, he also specifically referenced Floyd and other people of color who have died at the hands of current or former law enforcement.
“When we have homicide at the hands of law enforcement — the likes of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others — we must acknowledge our wickedness, and we have to rise up with intolerance to this behavior and demand reform,” he said. “And if we don’t do that, we defile and reject the sacrifice of every soldier’s death in defense of the Constitution of this great nation since its founding.”
Hansel said just one case of injustice is too many.
“Instances of injustice are unacceptable in any quantity,” he said. “If one person is treated unfairly in Keene, we all hurt.”