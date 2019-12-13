Keene Mayor Kendall W. Lane has endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, according to the Biden campaign.
“At a time of extreme polarization, we need a leader with the experience and the tenacity to get things done and to unite our country,” Lane said in a news release from the campaign. “Joe Biden is the only candidate I trust to move our country forward and put us back on a path toward getting things done again.”
Lane is finishing his fourth term as mayor, after which he’ll hand over the reins to City Councilor and Mayor-elect George S. Hansel.
In standing behind Biden, a Democrat, Lane joins Mayors Paul Grenier of Berlin and Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, along with five former New Hampshire mayors who are also supporting the former vice president, according to the campaign. Two of them, the news release notes, had previously endorsed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., before she ended her campaign earlier this month.