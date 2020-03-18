Keene Mayor George Hansel has announced free parking downtown until April 6, to allow for delivery and curbside pickup.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday limited restaurants to take-out, delivery and drive-through as part of the steps aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.
On Facebook Tuesday, Hansel asked people to respect the two-hour time limit on parking spots, “recognizing that this relief is meant to accommodate short visits to pick up goods from our local stores and restaurants.”
The order from the governor is also set to end on April 6.
For more on local restaurants serving takeout or delivering, visit www.sentinelsource.com/news/coronavirus/hours_and_closings/