With southern and central New Hampshire still in a low-level drought, Keene officials are on the verge of implementing voluntary water restrictions for customers of the city’s system.
The City Council’s municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to recommend the full council declare a stage 1 water conservation alert per section 98-74.1 of the city code. If enacted, the alert would request that anyone connected to the city’s water supply voluntarily lessen their water use by 10 percent through activities such as reducing the watering of lawns and gardens, and washing vehicles at local car washes that have wash-water recycling systems instead of in home driveways.
Keene, like many other areas of the state, has experienced below-average rainfall following a mild winter. The dry conditions have caused surface and groundwater levels to drop, which is affecting the city’s water supply. A water-+conservation alert is the first in a three-step process Keene officials can take to limit water use, with the third requiring customers to reduce water usage by 50 percent.
The City Council is expected to take up whether to enact a voluntary restriction at its meeting next week.
Aaron Costa, operations manager for the public works department, told committee members that for the past two weeks, Keene has been in what’s considered a “moderate drought.” While Wednesday afternoon’s thunderstorms and last week’s rain helped, it wasn’t enough to overcome the precipitation deficit, he said.
Rain is predicted for Friday and Saturday, as Tropical Storm Fay makes its way through New England. The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, is forecasting possible rainfall for later Friday of 0.1 to 0.25 of an inch, and an additional 0.5 to 0.75 of an inch of rain Friday night. The agency says heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning, as the storm’s center passes west of Keene. Late-day pop-up thunderstorms are also possible Saturday and Sunday.
On June 23, the N.H. Department of Environmental Services announced that most of the state had entered moderate-drought status. The areas not included in the classification were the northern half of Grafton County and most of Coos County. Previously, most of New Hampshire had been considered “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
As of Thursday, the 56.45 percent of the state still in a moderate drought included all of Cheshire, Sullivan, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties; most of Belknap and Strafford counties; and about half of Grafton County, according to the drought monitor.
Tom O’Donovan, director of the water division of the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, said Thursday that many areas in the central and southern parts of the state are behind their normal precipitation totals for the year by 3 to 4 inches. The deficit in some places is as high as 7 inches, he added.
New Hampshire came out of winter having the fourth lowest snow pack in the past seven years, and then had a fairly dry spring, he explained.
As of Thursday morning, Keene was 3.25 inches below the 21 inches of precipitation it would normally have as of early July.
“We have had a very dry year,” O’Donovan said. “It’s been drier than when we had the last drought in 2016.”
Water watch
During Wednesday’s committee meeting, Costa explained that city staff, including himself, were recommending the adoption of a water conservation alert for Keene. He cited the declining water levels of the city’s two reservoirs, lower than normal groundwater measurements taken from around the city’s wells, the lack of rain, the continuing heat, and where the city stands on the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Keene’s water system faces a daily water demand of 2.5 million gallons, and is supplied by surface and groundwater sources, according to Costa.
The city uses two surface water reservoirs, Babbidge and Woodward, Costa said, and four groundwater production wells. Babbidge holds 145 million gallons of water, but when city staff members visited the site Wednesday, they determined around 100 million gallons were left, he said. Of that, only approximately 57 million gallons are available for city drinking water, he noted.
Further, the dam at the Woodward Reservoir is being rebuilt, and the water body has been partially drained, he said. At full capacity, the reservoir can hold 500 million gallons.
Well No. 1 on West Street was started up on June 17, followed by Well No. 4 on Court Street on July 1, he said. Those wells together produce 1.6 million gallons of water per day, with the reservoirs being used to make up the difference, according to Costa.
In a July 6 memorandum to the municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee, he and Tom Moran, assistant public works director, wrote that the “projected precipitation over the next 60 days does not show much relief.”
Voluntary to required?
Keene city staff can request the council approve a voluntary reduction in water use when there is an available raw water volume of 120 calendar days or less, according to Costa. If approved, he said, the water conservation alert would be advertised through the public works department’s social media and with press releases to local news outlets.
O’Donovan said Thursday that 95 of the state’s 709 community water systems have instituted mandatory water-use restrictions this year, and another 20 to 30 have enacted voluntary ones. He said his agency recommends water systems make reductions mandatory, as its staff has found voluntary restrictions don’t work.
But a section in Keene’s code empowers councilors to make restrictions required should the drought worsen.
The City Council can upgrade the water conservation alert to a stage 2 water shortage watch when there is an available raw water volume of 90 calendar days or less, according to the city code.
Under that level, Costa said, the city can require residential, commercial and industrial water system customers to reduce their water usage by 20 percent. It can also impose mandatory water-use restrictions such as not allowing people to wash their houses and vehicles, or use their ornamental fountains or pools, city code states. Watering of lawns and gardens would also be limited.
If the city’s water storage capacity dwindles to fewer than 30 days, it could trigger a stage 3 water shortage warning, Costa said. At that point, he said, the City Council can impose even more stringent water restrictions and require customers to reduce their water usage by 50 percent.
The U.S Drought Monitor categorizes drought severity on a scale of D1 to D4, ranging from moderate to exceptional drought. D0 is considered abnormally dry conditions.
The last substantial drought in New Hampshire was in 2016, O’Donovan said. That year, some areas in the southeastern part of the state reached the exceptional drought level; he said he believes Keene experienced extreme drought in 2016.
Currently, O’Donovan said, his agency anticipates the state will begin moving into a severe drought later this month.
“If we don’t get major relief in the next 30 days or so, we have the potential for this drought to be more severe than 2016.”