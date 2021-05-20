Keene's mask mandate will expire on June 1, and the outdoor requirement has been removed from the ordinance effective immediately.
After weeks of discussion about the future of the mask ordinance, the City Council voted 13-2 Thursday night to amend it so it ends in a little more than a week, rather than having its expiration tied to New Hampshire's COVID-related state of emergency as originally written. The council's decision follows new recommendations from public health officials and increasing rates of vaccination.
"The CDC is in agreement with ending the mask ordinance," Councilor Mitch Greenwald said during Thursday's meeting, referring to the agency's most recent guidance for mask-wearing. "I do want to stress, it's not saying ending the need for masks, but the mandatory masks. We've received many public communications that this needs to end. We need to get back to normal. This is about personal and mental health, it's about business, it's about personal responsibility."
Only Councilors Bobby Williams and Catherine Workman ultimately voted against lifting the mandate on June 1.
Keene's mandate requires that those 10 and older wear a mask when inside public places, and also required face coverings be worn outdoors where business is conducted. Those with a medical or developmental condition who could be negatively affected by wearing a mask were exempted.
But while councilors agreed that the mask mandate does eventually need to be lifted, there was significant debate about the best time to do so.
The council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee voted last week to recommend that the mandate expire July 1. But after the CDC issued guidance last week saying vaccinated people could safely gather indoors without masks, the council voted Thursday to amend this by moving up the expiration date a month.
However, not all councilors agreed with the June date, with some arguing that a July 1 expiration would be most appropriate. Others suggested doing away with the mask mandate right away.
Williams raised a concern about removing the mandate before city schools let out for summer vacation.
He called the June 1 date "aggressive" and said that with vaccine eligibility opening up only recently to kids aged 12 to 15, it will still be some time before most are fully inoculated.
"One thing I really was hoping to see before this mask ordinance goes away would be an effort to have a vaccination clinic in the high school so that everyone above age 12 could get their vaccination," Williams said. "Without that, you're asking my kid to be going to school with a lot of unvaccinated kids in an environment where possibly there's more COVID going around, because once everyone takes off those masks, I do expect we will get something of a bump [in cases]."
Though he voiced support for the later expiration date, Councilor Raleigh Ormerod, who is also a member of the Keene Board of Education, noted that the plan is to keep requiring masks in schools for the time being.
Private businesses and organizations will not be barred from continuing to enforce their own mask requirements.
Councilors Gladys Johnsen, Philip Jones and Workman also supported keeping the ordinance until July 1. Workman noted that some public health officials, such as N.H. State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan, have expressed concerns about the CDC's recent guidance on indoor mask-wearing.
Before a final vote was taken on the matter, Councilor Michael Remy pitched a new amendment that would have enabled the mandate to expire on Saturday.
He said that there has been confusion since the CDC issued its new guidance, saying that he'd heard from one business owner that many people living outside Keene have been walking into their store maskless because they aren't familiar with the city's mandate. Remy moved to end the ordinance this weekend to bring the city in line with the federal guidelines.
"I appreciate the interest in giving businesses a little bit of time to adjust, but I would offer that I think moving it up to tomorrow, end of day, gives them a day and a half to figure out ... their mask policy and put up a sign on their window," he said. "I think the businesses have been dealing with the confusion for two weeks now, and they probably already know what they want to do."
Though some councilors agreed with terminating the mask ordinance sooner than later, Remy's motion was defeated.
Randy Filiault, who originally pitched a city-wide mask mandate in the spring of 2020, said there's no one right time for it to expire. But he said June 1 is a good date that gives businesses and individuals a chance to adjust.
"There's no such thing as a perfect date," he said. "June 1 isn't my particular pick, but it's a great compromise."