Susie Hackler, right, of Goffstown, sits down for lunch with her children, 14-month-old twins Scarlett Gold Reimers, on table, Veronica Steele Reimers, and her aunt Carmela Gold, of San Francisco at Luca’s Mediterranean Café in Keene in this file photo from 2016. Hackler and her aunt are both former Monadnock Region residents. Although outdoor tables are a common sight for restaurants in downtown Keene, some have typically been ineligible for outdoor-seating permits due to the size and layout of their buildings.