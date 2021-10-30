A Keene man who fired a gun next to someone’s face while the two were arguing on Franklin Street in May has pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from that incident.
Santana Sanchez, 27, was convicted Tuesday in Cheshire County Superior Court of criminal threatening, a felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to a year at the county jail in Keene, with credit for time served since his arrest immediately after the May 19 incident, according to court filings.
County prosecutors had said Sanchez brandished a gun at the other man, Alejandro Rosario, while they were arguing in the middle of Franklin Street that night. Sanchez then fired the gun near Rosario’s head, burning his face, they said.
Rosario told police the confrontation was over a woman he and Sanchez both know, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Officer Joel T. Velez. Sanchez had previously sent Rosario threatening text messages, including a photo of a firearm and a message to the effect of, “Looks like 14 in the clip, where you at,” Rosario told Velez, according to the affidavit.
On May 19, Sanchez followed Rosario and the woman by vehicle to Franklin Street, where the two men started arguing at a close distance, Velez wrote in the affidavit. Rosario told Velez that as he tried to push Sanchez, Sanchez brandished the gun and raised it above Rosario’s neck, firing a shot past his lower jaw and cheek.
Velez observed fresh burn marks on Rosario’s face that were consistent with a close-range gunshot, according to his affidavit.
Sanchez told police after his arrest that the gun had fired accidentally when Rosario pushed him, Velez wrote.
As a condition of his guilty plea, Sanchez is prohibited from any contact with Rosario. He was placed on probation, while the entirety of his felony sentence — between 3½ and seven years — was suspended, court filings show.
Sanchez had also been indicted this summer on charges of reckless conduct and second-degree assault, both felonies, in connection with the same incident, but prosecutors are not moving forward with those charges.
Assistant County Attorney Keith Clouatre said Sanchez could be found guilty on only one of the felony charges, since all three alleged the same offense — that he fired the gun recklessly. Prosecutors pursued the criminal-threatening charge because it “more accurately captured” the incident, Clouatre said.