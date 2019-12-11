A man was arrested Tuesday night in downtown Keene after he failed to stop for officers investigating a report he pulled out a gun in a city bar, police said.
Lt. Steven Tenney said Joshua S. Blanchette, 37, of Keene has been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Around 10:45 p.m., police received a report that an intoxicated man had displayed a gun in Penuche’s Ale House on Marlboro Street after he was asked to leave, Tenney said. When police officers found Blanchette walking on Main Street, he refused to stop and ran off, and officers followed him to the area of Dunbar Street, according to Tenney.
Tenney said officers saw Blanchette put his hand into his pocket and, because of the report of the gun, a state trooper attempted to use a Taser on him. Though the attempt failed, police were able to approach Blanchette and subdue him, according to Tenney.
Tenney said officers did not find a gun on Blanchette, but Penuche’s employees remained “adamant” that he had displayed one.
Blanchette was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled for an arraignment in February.