FITZWILLIAM — A Keene man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night when he crashed the ATV he was driving in Fitzwilliam, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
Around 7 p.m., Mark Messer, 51, was driving the ATV near a private residence on Sunset Road, Fish and Game said in a news release. Upon arriving at the scene, Fish and Game determined Messer had been traveling down a dirt road and had veered off the track, causing him to run into unseen rocks and debris and resulting in the collision.
The release says Messer was not wearing a helmet. Fish and Game Lt. William Boudreau declined to provide more information on the nature of Messer's injuries.
Messer was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for treatment. In addition to Fish and Game conservation officers, the Fitzwilliam police and fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Richmond Fire Department.