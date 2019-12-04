A Keene man was sentenced to prison time Tuesday for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10.
Richard W. LaBrake, 61, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of second-degree assault, which alleges he caused “serious mental trauma” to the same girl. Both charges are felonies.
The assault occurred in Keene in July, according to court documents. The girl was known to LaBrake.
LaBrake was sentenced to six to 20 years in N.H. State Prison. He received credit for 146 days served awaiting the resolution of his case. One year of the minimum sentence will be suspended if he complies with whatever sex offender treatment recommendations the N.H. Department of Corrections makes. In that case, he would be released after five years.
An additional sentence of 3½ to seven years was suspended for life on condition of good behavior. The sentence would be consecutive to the other sentence if ever imposed.