A Keene man was sentenced Friday to three years and four months in federal prison for selling fentanyl in the city last spring.
Law enforcement officers arrested Michael C. Steever, 39, in Keene last May. In August, he pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute.
Over four separate days in April, a person cooperating with law enforcement bought 31 grams of fentanyl from Steever for a total of $995, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court.
A subsequent search of Steever's Beech Street apartment turned up 38.9 grams of fentanyl and 18.8 grams of crack cocaine.
"Given its potency, 70 grams of fentanyl is enough to kill hundreds of people," said Jason Molina, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations Boston, in the release.
In 2018, Steever pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to conspiracy to sell heroin and possession of fentanyl, and received suspended sentences on both counts.