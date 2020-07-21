A Keene man was sentenced to years in state prison this month after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault two children.
James Robert Brisson Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted felonious sexual assault and was sentenced July 7 in Cheshire County Superior Court, according to court records.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to seven to 30 years in prison. An additional sentence of 10 to 20 years is suspended for his lifetime. A suspended prison term is one that can be imposed if the defendant violates the terms of his sentence or fails to stay on good behavior.
According to the charges, in April 2019 in Keene, Brisson offered money to two children under 13 in an attempt to get them to submit to sexual contact. The charges do not make clear whether Brisson knew the children and whether he encountered them together or separately.
Brisson has multiple previous convictions, including felonious sexual assault convictions in 2006 and 2011, according to information listed on the state’s sex offender registry last year.