A Keene man accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl was among those sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Seamus S. Spendley, 25, pleaded guilty to three charges of sale of a controlled drug and one charge of possession with intent to sell, all felonies. According to the charges, Spendley sold cocaine and fentanyl in Keene in January and February, and possessed 5 or more grams of fentanyl in the city on Feb. 15. He also admitted to violating his probation on a 2017 drug-possession conviction by failing to report to his probation officer, lying to his parole officer and possessing drugs on Feb. 15.
Spendley was sentenced to 333 days in the Cheshire County jail, with five years probation on release. He was credited for 159 days served awaiting the resolution of his case. Additional sentences totaling seven to 14 years in prison were suspended on condition of good behavior. He was also ordered to pay a combined $620 in fines and penalties. Additional fines were suspended for five years. The prosecutor dismissed six other drug-possession or sale charges.
Others sentenced recently include:
Brandon M. Bostwick, 31, of Hinsdale, pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking — two prior convictions — and operating after being certified as a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws, both felonies. The theft charge alleges Bostwick stole a DVD and Pokemon cards from Walmart in Hinsdale in September 2018. The habitual offender charge alleges he drove on Brattleboro Road in Hinsdale in April in violation of an order prohibiting him from driving. Bostwick also admitted to violating his probation on a prior theft charge due to the same driving incident. He was sentenced to six months in the Cheshire County jail, to be served on consecutive weekends starting Aug. 30, 2019, in addition to four years’ probation. He was credited for three days of time served awaiting resolution of his case. He was also ordered to pay $39.83 in restitution to Walmart.
Gregory M. Norman Jr., 28, of Swanzey, pleaded guilty to operating after being certified a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws, a felony. According to court documents, Norman drove on Main Street in Swanzey in January despite an order from the Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting him from doing so. He was sentenced to one year in jail, with all but one week suspended for two years on condition of good behavior, and a year of probation.
Daniel M. McKay, 58, of Somerville, Mass., pleaded guilty to felony non-support. According to court documents, McKay failed to pay child support between January 2008 and July 2010, in violation of a Cheshire County Superior Court order. McKay was sentenced to 1½ to three years in N.H. State Prison, deferred for one year, after which he can request that his sentence be suspended. He was ordered to enter into a plan for paying restitution, and his prison sentence can be imposed if he fails to make payments. As of his sentencing, McKay owed $23,380 in restitution, according to court documents.